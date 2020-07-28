Virtual Lolla2020 Festival Set to Air July 30-August 2 on YouTube

With no Lollapalooza this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual Lolla2020 is set to air from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August...

With no Lollapalooza this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual Lolla2020 is set to air from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2 on YouTube and at Lolla.com, Live Nation announced this week. More than 150 performances and appearances are planned for the virtual event, including live performances by Alison Wonderland, Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, NGHTMRE and more.

“The 4-night event will include more than 150 performances and appearances, featuring fan-favorite sets from previous festivals, including international editions, original performances from artists all over the world, classic archival sets from some of the festival’s most popular headliners and a series of special late-night performances,” the announcement reads. “In between the music, Lolla2020will highlight causes important to the festival’s history, community and home of Chicago.”

The full lineup of Lolla2020 is expected to be announced on Wednesday, July 29. Past performances highlighted will include LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, and Arcade Fire. Chicago mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell will also participate, hosting conversations with various artists sprinkled throughout the broadcast. Farrell will also lead a David Bowie tribute with Mike Garson and a Porno for Pyros reunion, among other highlights.

With charitable giving and social causes long a part of the Lollapalooza festival DNA, Lolla2020 is no different. The festival is partnered with Michelle Obama’s When WE All Vote organization, as well as the Equal Justice Initiative and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.

Performances will begin broadcasting every evening at 5 p.m. central time, with streams available at Lolla.com andYouTube.com/Lollapalooza.

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will appear throughout the weekend’s festivities, including hosting engaging conversations with Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell and hip-hop legend LL COOL J.

Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell will host candid conversations with iconic friends and tastemakers including Lars Ulrich, Chuck D, Matt Pinfield and more. He’ll also lead a special Kind Heaven Orchestra performance featuring Taylor Hawkins, a David Bowie tribute with pianist Mike Garson, the first Porno for Pyros reunion in 24 years, and a few other special surprises.

The Lolla2020 lineup will include four performances by local artists presented in collaboration with theCity of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). These four sets feature many of Chicago’s incredible emerging and established artists including Jamila Woods, KAINA, Heavy Steppers with Jamal Smallz, Peter CottonTale, Rebirth Poetry Ensemble, Emon Fowler, Linda Sol, and The Era Footwork Crew — programmed by DCASE and recorded at neighborhood music venues to showcase Chicago’s diverse and legendary music scene during the Year of Chicago Music, now extended into 2021.

Salesforce is proud to support Lolla2020 with their Make Change initiative and will feature four sessions hosted by hip-hop icon and Rock The Bells founder LL COOL J, including “The Art of Breaking,” “The Art of MCing,” “The Art of Graffiti & Photography,” and “The Art of DJing.” Make Change highlights leaders who use their talent as a platform for change. This series inspires others to take part in the conversation, shift their perspective and understand how their approach can make change in the world.

PayPal is showing their support for local restaurants, photographers and artists impacted by the festival’s cancellation with the PayPal Loves Chicago hub. Fans will have the opportunity to show their support of these small businesses by purchasing artwork, ordering food or making a donation easily and securely by checking out with PayPal. In addition, as the preferred donation partner of Lolla2020, when fans donate to When We All Vote, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund using PayPal between July 27 and August 2, Lollapalooza will match up to $10,000 per organization.

For eight years, the Toyota Music Den at Lolla has showcased emerging artists and music discovery, and Toyota is proud to continue doing so virtually at Lolla2020. Performances will feature artists DaniLeigh, mxmtoon, Masego and Princess Nokia. Toyota is also taking part in the first-ever Mayor of Lolla sweepstakes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including the grand prize package – two, 4-day Platinum Tickets to Lollapalooza 2021, flights, hotel suite and a new 2021 Corolla Apex. For official details and contest rules, visit: https://mayor.lollapalooza.com/.

Red Bull is bringing Selema Masekela’s “What Shapes Us” podcast to the Lolla2020 broadcast. He’ll be joined by special guests each night, including Perry Farrell, PineappleCITI and Atiba Jefferson, as they explore the incidents and accidents that shape us into being.

Limited-edition Lollapalooza merch is available now through Monday, August 3 and includes a brand-new selection of graphic tees, fan-favorite throwback designs, hats, a puzzle, a robe, a mask and more. A portion of proceeds from the Lolla Cares Collection will benefit When We All Vote, Equal Justice Initiative, and Arts for Illinois Relief Fund organizations. We’ve also teamed up with Bud Light for a special Lolla2020+Bud Light collection that will be available for sale throughout the weekend. Fans who check out using PayPal will receive a free commemorative bandana designed by Chicago artist John Dempsey. To view the full-collection and to purchase, visit store.lollapalooza.com.

Lolla2020 thanks partners YouTube, Salesforce, PayPal, Venmo, Toyota, Red Bull, Bud Light, Taco Bell, Butterfinger, and BMI who helped bring this incredible event to life.