Firewater Music Festival Postponed, 2021 Lineup Announced

Firewater Music Festival has been postponed, as event organizers decided their hopes for a large scale event on more than 150 acres near Kansas City wasn’t feasible given the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases. Whiskey Myers will headline the planned 2021 launch of the new festival, which is scheduled for September 30-October 2, 2021.

“As we continue to face uncertainties, we will not take a risk with the safety of the people who matter the most to us; our families and our fans,” a post on the festival website attributed to Whiskey Myers and the Firewater Team says. “With broken hearts and sad souls, we must announced Firewater 2020 will be postponed.”

Organizers had plans for a 2020 event compliant with CDC recommendations, including hand sanitizing stations on the sprawling grounds, a 50 percent cap on attendance compared to potential capacity, and encouraging usage of masks and social distancing for all in attendance. But the event was shuttered just two months after its initial announcement.

Fans who purchased tickets from the event organizers will see their 2020 passes automatically converted to be valid for the 2021 event. Those who do not wish to hold on to them for next year can request a refund from event organizers. Anyone who purchased via a secondary marketplace should contact that marketplace to inquire as to their options.

Tickets for 2021 will be on sale beginning on Thursday, August 13. In addition to Whiskey Myers, several other acts have already been announced for the bill. Whitey Morgan, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & The Saints, Chris Knight, Bones Owens, Tennessee Jet, Jaime Wyatt, and Rob Leines appear on the early poster, which also features a fuzzed out name in the second-billing spot – presumably to be announced at a later date.

“Make no mistake – Whiskey Myers & friends are coming back together for an even better launch of Firewater Music Festival in 2021, be sure to mark your calendars,” the website message says. “Our entire team has an extra year to plan an unforgettable experience of music, camping, and outdoor adventures.”

