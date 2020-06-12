Firewater Festival Lineup Revealed As Event Remains Scheduled

Whiskey Myers are still planning for their Firewater Festival to happen this October and cemented the plans by revealing their lineup for the inaugural...

Whiskey Myers are still planning for their Firewater Festival to happen this October and cemented the plans by revealing their lineup for the inaugural festival.

The three-day bash – set for October 1-3 just outside of Kansas City – will feature a headlining performance from the Southern rock outfit along with Drive-By Truckers, Whitey Morgan, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & The Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard and more.

“This festival is completely us,” the band previously revealed to Sounds Like Nashville. “We’re personally curating the lineup, plus it’s somewhere we’d want to hang out and the activities are things we enjoy doing. It’s really exciting to put our own stamp on every aspect of the planning, and we hope our fans really appreciate how ‘us’ it is when they come in October.”

Not only is there a stacked lineup of musical performances planned, but Firewater Festival will incorporate adventurous elements including zip-lining, rock climbing, archery, canoeing and more.

Organizers are working to make the festival compliant with CDC recommendations, including implementing sanitizing stations on the grounds, encouraging guests to wear protective equipment, and enforcing social distancing through visual markers and capping the venue at 50 percent capacity.

Whiskey Myers had their touring schedule derailed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but have struck up new ways to entertain fans. They recently headlined Globe Life Field’s “Concert In Your Car” series as the drive-in concert concept ramps up.