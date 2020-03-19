Whiskey Myers Announce Curated Firewater Festival

Southern rock outfit Whiskey Myers will bring the heat to Kansas City with their new curated Firewater Festival. The weekend-long bash is set for...

The weekend-long bash is set for October 1-3 in the outskirts of Kansas City in La Cygne, Kansas. It will feature a hand-picked musical lineup as well as adventurous outdoor activities like zip-lining, archery and rock climbing. Attendees can also camp out during the weekend.

“This festival is completely us,” the band revealed to Sounds Like Nashville. “We’re personally curating the lineup, plus it’s somewhere we’d want to hang out and the activities are things we enjoy doing. It’s really exciting to put our own stamp on every aspect of the planning, and we hope our fans really appreciate how ‘us’ it is when they come in October.”

Firewater Festival marks the group’s second curated bash. Weeks after launching Firewater, they will return to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the third annual edition of their Wiggy Thump Festival. They will headline that gathering and be joined by Mark Chestnutt, Kolby Cooper Music and the Chad Cooke Band.

Whiskey Myers has an extensive tour schedule leading up to Firewater Festival. They acknowledged that their plans are “constantly changing” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as it stands at the time of this writing, they are booked from April through November. The “Gasoline” hitmakers are slated to visit venues throughout much of the Southern U.S. and Midwest as they continue to support their No. 1 eponymous album, which dropped last fall.

Several festivals are on their agenda before Firewater Festival gets underway. Among the most prominent are Atlanta’s Shaky Boots, the inaugural Born And Raised Festival and Kentucky’s Railbird Festival.