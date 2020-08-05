Report: DTI Management Acquiring TEVO, Broker Genius and Seat Scouts

According to ticket industry consultant Eric Fuller, DTI Management is on the verge of a trio of acquisitions, picking up some big players in...

According to ticket industry consultant Eric Fuller, DTI Management is on the verge of a trio of acquisitions, picking up some big players in a secondary ticketing world hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. DTI, Fuller writes in a post on Medium, is in the process of acquiring Ticket Evolution, Broker Genius, and Seat Scouts.

TicketNews reached out to management at all four companies, but has not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

Should the rumored acquisitions pan out, it would make DTI Management, a large-scale consolidator of ticket brokers that already owns 1-Ticket, an even bigger player in the ticketing industry and ramp up the possibility of competing directly with companies such as Vivid Seats, StubHub, and TicketNetwork.

“It’s gut check time for the ticket markets. The big players have begun moving the pieces around the board,” Fuller writes. “Reportedly all three of the acquired companies were suffering from cash flow issues related to the near collapse of ticket markets related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Absent any anti-trust objections from regulators, this move by DTI puts them into place to be an effective competitor to conventional secondary markets and to have significant control over the way ticket brokers price and distribute tickets.”

Ticket Evolution is a ticket broker-focused secondary ticket exchange, while Broker Genius provides tools for real time automation of prices across ticket marketplaces. Seat Scouts was building as a competitor to the BG product, but hobbled by legal action brought against it for illegal appropriation of trade secrets. Fuller points out that one company acquiring both would effectively allow it to own all of the proprietary technology owned by both and resolve any legal issues in place.

This story will be updated upon confirmation or comment from any of the involved companies.