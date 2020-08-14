Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys’ Plans to Allow Fans Safely

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t mince words in releasing his team’s plans for allowing spectators at games this fall, despite an increasing number...

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t mince words in releasing his team’s plans for allowing spectators at games this fall, despite an increasing number of teams not allowing fans due to local government restrictions on mass gathering amid the coronavirus.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing football and we plan on playing in front of our fans,” he said. “I think it’s important. I think it’s important individually. I think it’s important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021.”

While his team announced it couldn’t offer season tickets this year due to planned capacity limits, Jones indicated no intention to close the building – which features more than 3 million square feet of real estate to spread out in – entirely.

“We’ll adhere to all protocols. We’ll adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. I think we’re going to be able to have a great experience. I’m confident we have a very educated situation with our fans,” Jones said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized large events in the state, with reduced capacity, since June.

Thursday, the Cowboys released the team’s “Safe Stadium Policy” built off of CDC guidelines and a review of the stadium and best practices, including lmited capacity, a requirement for masks at all times save when eating, pod-based seating, cashless transactions and stadium cleaning.

“Bringing football back will require the ultimate team effort, and we are so proud of the hard work our front line professionals have put in at the stadium and across our organization to ensure our fans, players, and employees have a safe and rewarding experience,” says Cowboys’ Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The Dallas Cowboys value health and safety as our first priority, and we will continue to work closely with local public safety and public health professionals, the CDC and the NFL to ensure that our unrivaled fan experience at AT&T Stadium is the safest and best it can possibly be. There will be many changes this year, and we are deeply grateful for the understanding and support from our dedicated fans.”

More details are available at http://www.dallascowboys.com/safestadium