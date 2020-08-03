Justin Bieber, Haim Concerts Headline Tickets On Sale This Week

The 2021 concert calendar is beginning to fill out, largely with rescheduled performances from tours that were expected to go off this year. Tickets...

The 2021 concert calendar is beginning to fill out, largely with rescheduled performances from tours that were expected to go off this year. Tickets on sale this week and early next are headlined by Justin Bieber’s world tour, which was downsized and revamped when it was announced last week, shifting from stadiums to arenas in many cities. A total of 18 dates are available for purchase this week, including a pair of shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and two at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Beyond Justin Bieber, other highlights for the week include UK dates for trio Haim at the O2 in London, Motorpoint Arena in both Nottingham and Cardiff, and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro. Performances taking place in closer proximity to this summer include a streaming show by Christopher Jackson – of Hamilton and In the Heights fame – and Chris Young in Sioux Falls Idaho in October.

For the full lineup of presales and general sales, consult the tables below (note that they are searchable and sortable)

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Presales

General Sale