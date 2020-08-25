Viagogo Taps $330M Loan to Increase Liquidity to Weather Storm

Viagogo has taken advantage of an incremental loan to increase its cash liquidity as it weathers the coronavirus pandemic storm. The company, which recently...

Viagogo has taken advantage of an incremental loan to increase its cash liquidity as it weathers the coronavirus pandemic storm. The company, which recently closed a $4 billion cash deal to purchase StubHub from eBay, announced a $330 million loan due February 2027.

According to analysis by Moody’s, the loan’s increase on the company’s leverage and loan balances doesn’t have any immediate negative impact on the company’s credit ratings. The increased cash on hand should, analysis says, allow the company to operate with little to no revenue for another two years.

“We expect a measured return to cash flow growth given a portion of live events in 2021 will represent postponed events for which tickets have already been sold, although incremental secondary ticket selling is likely to occur,” it says. “Given the time needed to ramp revenues in 2021 to approach historical levels, particularly as permitted attendance will be kept below venue capacity to allow social distancing and consumers remain cautious about large social gatherings, we believe revenues in 2021 will remain well below 2019 levels.”

The full analysis is available below:

Announcement: Moody’s says Viagogo’s new $330 million incremental term loan enhances liquidity; no immediate impact on B3 CFR

Global Credit Research – 24 Aug 2020