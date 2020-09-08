Billy Joel MSG Residency Shows Pushed Back Again Into 2021

Billy Joel’s ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden is officially off until 2021, as the piano man’s upcoming gigs have been moved to next...

Billy Joel’s ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden is officially off until 2021, as the piano man’s upcoming gigs have been moved to next year. Performances scheduled for March through August of this year had been moved back to begin with September of this year, but now all of those have been shifted back once more to start November 5, 2021.

Original Show Date Initial Rescheduled Show Date New Rescheduled Show Date Thursday, March 19, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 Friday, November 5, 2021 Friday, April 10, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020 Monday, December 20, 2021 Saturday, May 2, 2020 Friday, November 13, 2020 Friday, January 14, 2022 Saturday, June 6, 2020 Sunday, December 20, 2020 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Thursday, July 23, 2020 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Monday, August 3, 2020 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 Friday, April 8, 2022

Joel has been performing monthly at the New York venue since 2014, setting numerous records along the way. The pandemic put a halt to the string, which had reached 73 straight months at the midtown arena. His next performance at MSG will make 120 on his career, by far the most of any solo musical performer.

Tickets already purchased will automatically be updated to the new dates. Anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster or the arena box office can request a refund within the next 30 days. Those who purchased tickets through a resale marketplace should contact the vendor to inquire about their return or refund policy.

Currently, Joe’s next scheduled performance will take place on April 17, 2021 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. That show was moved from this spring as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions put in place by government for live event attendance. Other shows rescheduled to 2021 include stops at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, Detroit’s Comerica Park, Boston’s Fenway Park, Buffalo’s New Era Field, and the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.