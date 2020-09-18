Colts Plan Increased Capacity As NFL Attendance Plans Evolve

With the NFL season underway, the Indianapolis Colts have announced that it will host up to 7,500 fans for the team’s second home game...

With the NFL season underway, the Indianapolis Colts have announced that it will host up to 7,500 fans for the team’s second home game of the season on September 27. That’s three times the cap of 2,500 that Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings will allow.

Season ticket holders and team partners have had first dibs on tickets in the limited capacity scenario thus far, but the team plans to allow a limited number of single game seats to be purchased. Tickets begin at $46 and are on sale as of this morning at Colts.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

With a patchwork of local regulations determining attendance for the 2020 season, fans have been looking week-to-week for what the guidance is for their teams. For the coming week, Indianapolis is one of four franchises allowing fans in the stands, with its cap at 2,500. Thursday’s Cincinnati-Cleveland game saw a capacity of 6,000 in Ohio, while Miami (13,000 capacity) and Dallas (undetermined, but up to 25% stadium is possible) will allow more.

Some ten fans are reportedly in quarantine related to potential coronavirus exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener. A day after the September 10 contest, a fan tested positive for COVID-19, leading organizers to contact ten individuals who sat nearby in the stadium’s “pod” setup and advise them to quarantine until they were sure to be clear of infection. The action was touted as an example for the limited seating plans and contact tracing efforts working as they should be amid a most unusual year.

“By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium,” the Chiefs said in a statement related to the news of the quarantines.