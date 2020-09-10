Isbell, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls, Yacht Rock Headline Drive-In Show

Live Nation announced the return of its Live From the Drive-In series in October, when the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will host shows featuring four...

Live Nation announced the return of its Live From the Drive-In series in October, when the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will host shows featuring four bands across two weekends. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit open the shows on Friday, October 16, with Blackberry Smoke performing Saturday the 17th. On October 23, the Indigo Girls perform, with Yacht Rock Revue closing things out on October 24.

“We are thrilled to have live music returning safely to the Atlanta area for a great weekend of Live From The Drive-In. We’ve seen such a great demand from fans to get back to concerts in a safe manner and from artists to get back on the stage to perform again,” said Peter Conlon, President of Live Nation Atlanta. “It’s also really great to be bringing live event jobs back to some local crew and workers who have been out of work since March. We can’t wait to see everyone come out!”

Fans who attend shows will be able to enjoy the concert from their vehicles or adjacent parking spaces, marked off to meet social distancing and safety requirements. Ticket prices are per vehicle, with up to four individuals allowed per car. Food and drink are to be brought and enjoyed by attendees.

Tickets are currently in presale for Citi cardmembers, with a general sale set to begin on Friday, September 11. Ticket prices depend on the performance and distance from the stage of the parking space. For Isbell and The 400 Unit, tickets range from $199 to $289 per vehicle. Blackberry Smoke prices begin at $169 for the Green Zone furthest from the stage, with $229 for Red Zone. Indigo Girls and Yacht Rock Revue fall between those two, price-wise with a range from $175-265.

More information is available at LiveNation.com/drivein