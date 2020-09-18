Oak View Group Announces Changed Coachella Valley Arena Plans

Oak View Group (OVG) announced updated plans for its new Coachella Valley Arena project in California, moving to a new location after its initial...

Oak View Group (OVG) announced updated plans for its new Coachella Valley Arena project in California, moving to a new location after its initial land deal broke down. Planned for land in downtown Palm Springs belonging to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the 10,000 capacity facility will now be located near the City of Palm Desert in an unincorporated portion of Riverside County.

“After more than a year of good faith negotiations we were unable to finalise an agreement with the Agua Caliente tribal leaders for OVG to lease, develop and operate the privately funded arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and encouragement from the community and are very pleased to be partnering with the Berger Foundation who share our vision for creating a world-class venue for the Coachella Valley and what will be one of the most premier music and professional sports arenas in the world.”

The location will play host to the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League franchise affiliate. The Kraken are owned by OVG, which is headed up by Leiweke (formerly head of AEG) and Irving Azoff, formerly head of Live Nation.

Live Nation will remain in its planned position of promoting its touring artists through the building despite the location shift.