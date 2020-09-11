Paciolan Announces Addition of Ten University Clients, Including UCLA

Paciolan has announced the addition of ten university clients, headlined by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Southern Methodist University (SMU). Each...

Paciolan has announced the addition of ten university clients, headlined by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Southern Methodist University (SMU). Each partnership will focus on the deployment of mobile ticketing technology as well as the delivery of “integrated ticketing, fundraising and marketing solutions” by leveraging the data on users harvested by mobile technology and its reach into user devices. According to the press release announcing the partnerships, Paciolan partners with over 150 institutions.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to partner with these incredible programs to enable them to elevate their mobile and digital ticketing capabilities and help to reinvent the fan experience,” says Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. “Mobile and contactless ticketing are more important than ever in college athletics, and we are proud to help deliver innovation to our client community.”

The new additions announced this week are:

UCLA

SMU

Eastern Michigan University

University of South Alabama

South Carolina State University

University of South Dakota

Duquesne University

UNC Wilmington

College of Charleston

University of San Francisco

The user data afforded by the deployment of mobile-only technology in the partnership is touted heavily in the announcement. “This technology helps to unlock rick customer data,” it reads, in part. It “provides university athletics staff instant access to customer information, including account data, ticketing, parking information, donor level, and transaction history.”

“Armed with this data, these institutions can take advantage of Paciolan’s marketing tools and services to build customized communications based on each fan’s preferences. Schools also can tap into additional digital marketing campaigns, including paid search, social, display, and video to engage audiences, acquire new customers, and sell more tickets.”

With its long history of basketball success and placement in the Pac 12 Conference, UCLA is the highest profile client in the group announced this week. The school had an enrollment of 44,947 as of 2016 and draws an average of 57,074 to home football games at the Rose Bowl.