Ryman Auditorium Doubles Capacity for Socially Distanced Concerts

With one socially distant performance under its belt, Tennessee’s famed Ryman Auditorium doubled its capacity, allowing as many as 250 for its second show over the weekend, which featured Brett Young. The historic venue had been capped at 125 for Scotty McCreery’s concert on September 4, its first since shutting down due to government restrictions on attendance due to the coronavirus.

Ryman has been producing “Live at the Ryman” shows, live streaming footage for online audiences while allowing minimal in-person attendance at the venue.

Health measures for onsite attendance at the more than 100 year old venue in Nashville were developed jointly with the Public Health Department for the city and Vanderbilt Health. Groups ranging in size from two to six are spread throughout the building, with masks mandatory and no food or beverage sale.

Officials from the Public Health Department are onhand at performances to ensure compliance with the restrictions “as part of a pilot program designed to provide a safe return to indoor live music events.”

Live at the Ryman continues this week with Old Crow Medicine Show set to take the stage on Friday at 8 PM. Those seeking in-person tickets are greeted by the fairly thorough guidelines they will need to abide for attendance:

This concert at Ryman Auditorium will be abiding by all rules and orders set forth by Metro Government and Health Board. Seats are positioned 6 feet apart and the front row of seats is 15 feet from the performers. You must wear a mask at all times. You must sit in your assigned seats that you purchased. Social distancing protocols will be followed. Dancing is not permitted. No bags of any size will be allowed in the venue for this event (unless medical related). There will be NO SMOKING allowed on Ryman Auditorium property. Venue security and personnel will enforce all the above rule and Metro Covid-19 guidelines. Non-compliance to Venue and Metro rules and policies could result in immediate expulsion of the event.

Those who can’t attend in-person can live stream the performance for $10.