Usher to Headline Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Usher will headline a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in July of next year, the R&B star announced this week. The residency currently has 12 performances scheduled, with eight in July 2021, three in December 2021 and a final show on January 1, 2022.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher in a press release announcing the residency. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Tickets start at $59 and are on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 10. Presales will be available to Citi cardmembers beginning September 7, with Caesars Rewards members also seeing a presale beginning September 8. There will also be limited VIP meet & greet packages available for each performance.

The Colosseum has long served as a hub for performers in residence on the Las Vegas Strip, with a capacity of approximately 4,300. Brock Radke of the Las Vegas Sun refers to the venue as the “birthplace of the modern headlining residency on the Strip” due to its launch of Celine Dion’s 2003 run in the city. Other more recent headliners have included Rod Stewart, Reba McEntire with Brooks & Dunn, Mariah Carey, Journey and Keith Urban.

Usher, who broke out after a Star Search performance more than 20 years ago, has seen nine singles top the Hot 100 chart, netting eight Grammy Awards along the way. His residency will support a studio album reportedly planned for release in late 2020.