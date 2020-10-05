Big Boi Headlines Atlanta “Big Night Out” Pod Festiva

Big Boi, Moon Taxi and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Markus King Trio and Futurebirds are among the acts booked for a three-day outdoor concert...

Big Boi, Moon Taxi and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Markus King Trio and Futurebirds are among the acts booked for a three-day outdoor concert at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park later this month. The “Big Night Out” will run from October 23-25 at the outdoor venue in downtown Atlanta, which will feature a pod-based setup to ensure social distancing.

“Welcome to the new normal of responsible live music,” the event website reads. “Prepare yourself for a BIG NIGHT OUT!”

“Introducing Atlanta’s first outdoor concert series designed to meet the highly restrictive standards of human engagement in a Covid-19 environment. Our socially distanced, personal pod set-up with full audio / lighting / video production provides the live show sensory stimulation you crave while taking necessary health safety precautions to keep our fans, artists and staff safest possible.”

Rival Entertainment is presenting the concert series in coordination with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. 2,600 tickets are planned to be sold for each performance, which organizers say is approximately 10 percent of the venue capacity. Tickets will be sold in groups of four or six, with each block constituting a specific “pod”. Pods will be laid out in a grid system at the park, with at least six feet distance between each pod, allowing attendees to move freely (and dance) within their area, while remaining a safe distance from other attendees.

Tickets for pods at the back of the venue will run $50 per person and must be purchased as a Pod (AKA, in groups of four or six tickets). Tickets for pods near to the stage will be available for $100 per ticket. Guests are allowed to bring soft camping chairs or blankets for use in their pods.

Beyond the pod setup, event organizers tout safety measures at the venue including temperature checks for all at entry, with a maximum allowed temperature of 100.5 degrees. Facemasks will be required in all areas outside of your groups pod, while all common areas will be frequently sanitized throughout the event.

Moon Taxi & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong headline the Friday performance on October 23, which kicks off at 7 PM after gates open at 5. Saturday’s lineup is the Marcus King Trio and Futurebirds, while Big Boi & Friends featuring KP the Great close out the run of shows on Sunday October 25.