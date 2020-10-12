Dodgers Plan NLCS Parking Lot Viewing Party for Fans

Dodgers Fans who can’t make the trek to see the National League Championship Series (NLCS) in person can still enjoy a communal experience, as...

Dodgers Fans who can’t make the trek to see the National League Championship Series (NLCS) in person can still enjoy a communal experience, as the team is hosting a viewing party in the parking lots outside of Dodger Stadium. The best-of-seven series takes place at neutral Globe Live Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where limited numbers of fans will be allowed – a first for the 2020 MLB season.

In Los Angeles, the viewing parties will feature 60-foot screens at two locations in the team’s parking lots. Audio for the NLCS games will be aired via FM radio for those in attendance, who are expected to remain inside their vehicles during the event. Concessions will not be available, so it’s strictly a BYO-everything event.

“We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series,” LA manager Dave Roberts told the Associated Press.

Tickets for the parking lot event run $75 per vehicle.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the Braves and Dodgers will be the first MLB teams to play in front of a crowd of any size in the 2020 season. After the start of the year was postponed due to the coronavirus, an abbreviated regular season and two rounds of playoffs both went off with no fans allowed. The American League Championship Series plays its games in California where no fans will be able to attend due to ongoing restrictions on event attendance. But NLCS and World Series games in Arlington will host up to 10,500 fans – approximately 25 percent of Globe Life Field’s capacity.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen told the Los Angeles Times. “I think it’s a step back toward normalcy, where people have the right to be free and make a choice to go out and do what they want to do. If they want to come to a ballgame, come to a ballgame. I know we’ve all welcomed it.”