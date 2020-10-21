LA Philharmonic Cancels Shows Through June 2021
ConcertsMusic October 21, 2020 Dave Clark 0
The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that all performances at Walt Disney Hall have been cancelled through June 9, 2021. The elimination of the entire season of works wipes out over 100 events, ranging from September through early June of next year.
Beyond traditional philharmonic performances, shows featuring Herbie Hancock, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Snarky Puppy are among those called off in the wake of COVID-19 and the struggle to run live events amid widespread restrictions on live entertainment by government authorities.
“While this news may not be surprising in this climate, it is heartbreaking to keep our venues silent and not be able to share in the experience of live music with you,” reads a statement announcing the cancellation posted to laphil.com.
Subscribers have the option of moving their packages to the 2021-22 season, with the organization hoping that most choose not to request refunds in light of the enormous financial pressures the continuing halt on performances is bringing. A plea for donations to support the beleaguered arts organization is included at the bottom of the post announcing the cancellations. “Along with moving your subscription to 2021/22, please consider to help support the LA Phil and Learning programs like YOLA, which have continued to serve children in under-resourced communities throughout this crisis,” the site reads. “Between the concert cancelations at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl this year, the LA Phil has lost approximately $105M as a result of the pandemic. We need your support to help sustain our work during this period, as we continue to realize Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel’s vision of music for all.
While in-person performances are shut down, the organization continues to share music online and find new ways to engage its audience.
What is the LA Phil doing during this time?
The LA Phil is continuing to share its music online and on the air. In September we launched the first season of , a series of short concert films recorded on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. We are excited to announce the second season will kick off in early January. On January 15, , which ran on KCET and PBS SoCal in the Los Angeles area this summer will be given a national run. Our newest venue, The Ford launched a fully featuring performances, workshops, and summits with some of Los Angeles’ most exciting artists. Check out our social media channels, websites, or sign up for a weekly email to get the latest performance videos, playlists, interviews, and more from the LA Phil.
The full slate of cancelled performances from the 2020-21 season of the LA Philharmonic is included below:
Sep 22 Opening Night Concert & Gala
Sep 25-27 Mahler 6 with Dudamel
Sep 27 A Moodswing Reunion
Sep 29 Adams and Norman
Oct 1-4 Dudamel Conducts Norman and Ginastera
Oct 9 Supernova
Oct 11 RY X with Orchestra
Oct 13 Snarky Puppy
Oct 14 City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (previously canceled)
Oct 15-17 Dudamel Conducts Strauss
Oct 30, Nov 1, 5 & 7 The Tristan Project
Oct 31 Halloween Organ & Film
Nov 6 & 8 Salonen Conducts Prometheus
Nov 8 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Nov 11 Ólafur Arnalds
Nov 12 Stuttgart Bach Akademie (previously canceled)
Nov 13 Dudamel, Bernstein, and Negrón
Nov 14-15 Dudamel, Bernstein, and Marches for Our Time
Nov 19, 21-22 Nixon in China with Dudamel
Nov 28 Flamenco! Fiesta de la Bulería Jerez
Dec 1 All Beethoven
Dec 2 Batiashvili, Capuçon, and Thibaudet
Dec 4 Beethoven & Britten
Dec 5 & 12 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: The Composer Is Dead
Dec 5-6 Beethoven & Britten
Dec 8 Seong-Jin Cho
Dec 11-13 Sibelius’ Seventh
Dec 13 Ton Koopman
Dec 15 CeCe Winans, The Kingdom Choir
Dec 17 A Chanticleer Christmas
Dec 18-20 Baroque Christmas Celebration
Dec 19 Holiday Sing-Along
Dec 31 New Year’s Eve with Pink Martini
Jan 5 Chamber Music
Jan 7-10 Berlioz’ Romeo and Juliet
Jan 10 Emanuel Ax
Jan 15-16 Ravel & Michael Tilson Thomas
Jan 19 An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
Jan 22-24 Viotti Conducts Scheherazade
Jan 23 & 30 Toyota Symphonies for Youth – America: The Stories We Tell
Jan 24 Adam Pajan
Jan 28-31 Schumann & Nielsen
Feb 2 American Chamber Music
Feb 6 Carla Morrison and the LA Phil
Feb 7 Igor Levit
Feb 9 Voices of the Americas
Feb 10 Philharmonia Baroque
Feb 11-14 Stravinsky & Tchaikovsky
Feb 13 American Youth Symphony
Feb 14 James O’Donnell
Feb 16 KODO One Earth Tour 2021: Legacy
Feb 19-21 America: The Stories We Tell
Feb 26 & 28 John Adams’ Girls of the Golden West
Feb 27 Herbie Hancock
Feb 28 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Mar 2 Adams Conducts Andriessen
Mar 4-6 Bronfman Plays Beethoven
Mar 9 Brass Spectacular
Mar 10 Il Pomo d’Oro
Mar 12-14 The Labèques, Muhly, and Dessner
Mar 16 Don’t Fear the Light
Mar 18-19 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 1
Mar 20-21 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 2
Mar 23 Chamber Music of the Iberian Peninsula
Mar 25-26 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 3
Mar 27-28 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 4
Apr 1-3 Verdi & Pergolesi with Dudamel
Apr 6 Adès Conducts
Apr 8-10 Dudamel Leads Adès’ Dante
Apr 10 & 17 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: A Room with Silver Sails
Apr 13 All Mozart
Apr 15-17 Mälkki Conducts Tchaikovsky’s Fourth
Apr 18 SFJAZZ Collective & Lizz Wright
Apr 23 & 25 Pictures at an Exhibition with Mälkki
Apr 24 Noon to Midnight
Apr 24 Noon to Midnight: Barry and Wilde’s Salome
Apr 30-May 1 Shi-Yeon Sung Leads the LA Phil
May 2 Seoul Festival
May 4 New Sounds from Seoul
May 6-9 Beethoven & Bjarnason with Dudamel
May 11 Celebrating Martin Chalifour
May 13-16 Mahler 5 with Dudamel
May 21 Andy Shauf
May 22 Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
May 28-30 Dudamel Conducts Ortiz and Revueltas
May 29 & June 5 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: Música de las Américas
May 30 Chelsea Chen
June 1 Chamber Music
June 3-6 Dudamel Leads Still, Price, and Gershwin
June 9 America: The Stories We Tell – History’s Persistent Voice
Photo: John O’Neil
