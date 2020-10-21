LA Philharmonic Cancels Shows Through June 2021

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that all performances at Walt Disney Hall have been cancelled through June 9, 2021. The elimination of the entire...

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that all performances at Walt Disney Hall have been cancelled through June 9, 2021. The elimination of the entire season of works wipes out over 100 events, ranging from September through early June of next year.

Beyond traditional philharmonic performances, shows featuring Herbie Hancock, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Snarky Puppy are among those called off in the wake of COVID-19 and the struggle to run live events amid widespread restrictions on live entertainment by government authorities.

“While this news may not be surprising in this climate, it is heartbreaking to keep our venues silent and not be able to share in the experience of live music with you,” reads a statement announcing the cancellation posted to laphil.com.

Subscribers have the option of moving their packages to the 2021-22 season, with the organization hoping that most choose not to request refunds in light of the enormous financial pressures the continuing halt on performances is bringing. A plea for donations to support the beleaguered arts organization is included at the bottom of the post announcing the cancellations. “Along with moving your subscription to 2021/22, please consider to help support the LA Phil and Learning programs like YOLA, which have continued to serve children in under-resourced communities throughout this crisis,” the site reads. “Between the concert cancelations at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl this year, the LA Phil has lost approximately $105M as a result of the pandemic. We need your support to help sustain our work during this period, as we continue to realize Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel’s vision of music for all.

While in-person performances are shut down, the organization continues to share music online and find new ways to engage its audience.

What is the LA Phil doing during this time? The LA Phil is continuing to share its music online and on the air. In September we launched the first season of , a series of short concert films recorded on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. We are excited to announce the second season will kick off in early January. On January 15, , which ran on KCET and PBS SoCal in the Los Angeles area this summer will be given a national run. Our newest venue, The Ford launched a fully featuring performances, workshops, and summits with some of Los Angeles’ most exciting artists. Check out our social media channels, websites, or sign up for a weekly email to get the latest performance videos, playlists, interviews, and more from the LA Phil.

The full slate of cancelled performances from the 2020-21 season of the LA Philharmonic is included below:

Sep 22 Opening Night Concert & Gala

Sep 25-27 Mahler 6 with Dudamel

Sep 27 A Moodswing Reunion

Sep 29 Adams and Norman

Oct 1-4 Dudamel Conducts Norman and Ginastera

Oct 9 Supernova

Oct 11 RY X with Orchestra

Oct 13 Snarky Puppy

Oct 14 City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (previously canceled)

Oct 15-17 Dudamel Conducts Strauss

Oct 30, Nov 1, 5 & 7 The Tristan Project

Oct 31 Halloween Organ & Film

Nov 6 & 8 Salonen Conducts Prometheus

Nov 8 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Nov 11 Ólafur Arnalds

Nov 12 Stuttgart Bach Akademie (previously canceled)

Nov 13 Dudamel, Bernstein, and Negrón

Nov 14-15 Dudamel, Bernstein, and Marches for Our Time

Nov 19, 21-22 Nixon in China with Dudamel

Nov 28 Flamenco! Fiesta de la Bulería Jerez

Dec 1 All Beethoven

Dec 2 Batiashvili, Capuçon, and Thibaudet

Dec 4 Beethoven & Britten

Dec 5 & 12 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: The Composer Is Dead

Dec 5-6 Beethoven & Britten

Dec 8 Seong-Jin Cho

Dec 11-13 Sibelius’ Seventh

Dec 13 Ton Koopman

Dec 15 CeCe Winans, The Kingdom Choir

Dec 17 A Chanticleer Christmas

Dec 18-20 Baroque Christmas Celebration

Dec 19 Holiday Sing-Along

Dec 31 New Year’s Eve with Pink Martini

Jan 5 Chamber Music

Jan 7-10 Berlioz’ Romeo and Juliet

Jan 10 Emanuel Ax

Jan 15-16 Ravel & Michael Tilson Thomas

Jan 19 An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Jan 22-24 Viotti Conducts Scheherazade

Jan 23 & 30 Toyota Symphonies for Youth – America: The Stories We Tell

Jan 24 Adam Pajan

Jan 28-31 Schumann & Nielsen

Feb 2 American Chamber Music

Feb 6 Carla Morrison and the LA Phil

Feb 7 Igor Levit

Feb 9 Voices of the Americas

Feb 10 Philharmonia Baroque

Feb 11-14 Stravinsky & Tchaikovsky

Feb 13 American Youth Symphony

Feb 14 James O’Donnell

Feb 16 KODO One Earth Tour 2021: Legacy

Feb 19-21 America: The Stories We Tell

Feb 26 & 28 John Adams’ Girls of the Golden West

Feb 27 Herbie Hancock

Feb 28 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Mar 2 Adams Conducts Andriessen

Mar 4-6 Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Mar 9 Brass Spectacular

Mar 10 Il Pomo d’Oro

Mar 12-14 The Labèques, Muhly, and Dessner

Mar 16 Don’t Fear the Light

Mar 18-19 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 1

Mar 20-21 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 2

Mar 23 Chamber Music of the Iberian Peninsula

Mar 25-26 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 3

Mar 27-28 Yuja Wang & Dudamel: Rachmaninoff Concerto 4

Apr 1-3 Verdi & Pergolesi with Dudamel

Apr 6 Adès Conducts

Apr 8-10 Dudamel Leads Adès’ Dante

Apr 10 & 17 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: A Room with Silver Sails

Apr 13 All Mozart

Apr 15-17 Mälkki Conducts Tchaikovsky’s Fourth

Apr 18 SFJAZZ Collective & Lizz Wright

Apr 23 & 25 Pictures at an Exhibition with Mälkki

Apr 24 Noon to Midnight

Apr 24 Noon to Midnight: Barry and Wilde’s Salome

Apr 30-May 1 Shi-Yeon Sung Leads the LA Phil

May 2 Seoul Festival

May 4 New Sounds from Seoul

May 6-9 Beethoven & Bjarnason with Dudamel

May 11 Celebrating Martin Chalifour

May 13-16 Mahler 5 with Dudamel

May 21 Andy Shauf

May 22 Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

May 28-30 Dudamel Conducts Ortiz and Revueltas

May 29 & June 5 Toyota Symphonies for Youth: Música de las Américas

May 30 Chelsea Chen

June 1 Chamber Music

June 3-6 Dudamel Leads Still, Price, and Gershwin

June 9 America: The Stories We Tell – History’s Persistent Voice

Photo: John O’Neil