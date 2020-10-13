Las Vegas Acts Readying Return After Capacity Limit Raised

Several live acts are in the final stages of a return to stages in Las Vegas, thanks to the recent raising of a limit...

Several live acts are in the final stages of a return to stages in Las Vegas, thanks to the recent raising of a limit on crowd sizes by Governor Steve Sisolak. After months with a cap of fifty guests at any event, venues saw the caps raised to ten percent of maximum capacity for large venues and fifty percent of capacity for smaller venues, up to 250 people on October 1.

Wynn Las Vegas, which has been at the forefront of plans to reopen safely amid the pandemic, held an outdoor comedy show on October 9. Caesar’s Palace has Absinthe underway beginning October 28, with Piff the Magic Dragon heading to the Flamingo Las Vegas starting October 29.

“We’re coming back bigger, better than ever,” Piff told local Las Vegas 8 News. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to perform for live people”

His performance will have just under 250 guest capacity, taking place in the Flamingo Showroom to take advantage of the additional space in the larger venue. Absinthe is going to see a cabaret-style set-up with approximately 25 percent the usual capacity at Caesars’ Spiegeltent. Other safety measures in place include non-contact temperature screening before the show, a revamped air purification system, and table service.

It is unclear if any of the larger productions are considering a return to performance amid the still tight restrictions on crowd size in place. Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil shows, for example, have tickets available for shows in December on their website, but have made no announcement of an actual return date or plan for social distancing requirements.

Most larger performances, such as residencies announced in recent weeks by Morrissey and Usher, as well as a Garth Brooks concert that was planned as the opening event for Allegiant Stadium, are expected to kick off closer to the middle of 2021.

But, the return of live events, a cornerstone of the Las Vegas experience for so many, is a welcome sign amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Hopefully we open a door to all of the big, like the Cirque shows and the huge shows that can only happen in Las Vegas,” Puff said.”