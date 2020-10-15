Metallica Announces Pay-Per-View Livestream Benefit Show

Metallica has announced that it will perform a rare acoustic set for a livestream audience, with proceeds going to benefit the group’s All Within...

Metallica has announced that it will perform a rare acoustic set for a livestream audience, with proceeds going to benefit the group’s All Within My Hands foundation. The performance is scheduled for November 14 at 2 p.m. (pacific time), with a simultaneous auction to benefit the foundation.

Tickets for the stream start at $14.99, and will include access to the concert for 48 hours following the live stream. It will be streamed via nugs.tv. The band bills the show as its first worldwide pay-per-view event. Previously, Metallica produced a performance for drive-in theaters over the summer, but has otherwise been hunkered down amid the pandemic.

Beyond the standard ticket, there are three additional levels for fans to choose from. A $25 purchase adds the right to download an MP3 file of the performance after the show. For $55, fans can receive that as well as an exclusive event t-shirt. For $95, fans can get access, the MP3 and the t-shirt, and will be present on a “virtual fan wall for one song during the performance.

All Within My Hands was formed in February of 2018 by the band and “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services,” according to its website. The foundation has made several high-profile donations already in 2020. In January, it pledged $500,000 to wildfire relief in Australia. Amid the pandemic, the foundation has made grant outlays of $350,000 and $295,000 for coronavirus relief to various charitable organizations including Feeding America, Crew Nation and others. Last month, $250,000 was pledged in support of wildfire relief efforts, this time in the United States.

While more known for its hard driving thrash metal, Metallica are known for occasional dips into the acoustic world. Per Consequence of Sound:

Metallica are no stranger to stripped-down sets, though they usually save them for special occasions. The band performed its first-ever “unplugged” set back in 1997 at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit and later appeared on MTV in 1998 for a pseudo unplugged performance. More recently, Heavy Consequence caught Metallica’s acoustic benefit show for All Within My Hands in 2018.

More information about the live stream and auction are available at https://www.metallica.com/awmh/