Save Our Stages Fest to Support Venues Planned for Oct 16-18
A full bill awaits music fans this weekend as the Save Our Stages Fest will run live streamed performances from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18. The event, put on by the National Independent Venue Association, “aims to generate significant awareness, advocacy and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, directly supporting our most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss,” according to the event website.
Artists participating in the event, co-sponsored by YouTube, include headliners from numerous genres. Foo Fighters, The Roots, Major Lazor, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire, The Lumineers, Little Big Town and more dot the event schedule. The performances will be taking place on venue stages throughout the country, including Tipitina’s, Ryma Auditorium, Apollo Theater, Whisky A Go-Go and others.
In addition to raising funding for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, the event hopes to engage music fans to urge their local representatives to support the Save Our Stages Act. That act aims to provide up to $10 billion in funding to live entertainment venues, to help them survive the forced shutdown brought on by the coronavirus.
“This is our final push to Congress and there won’t be another opportunity,” the event website says. “We need our elected officials to come together on COVID-19 assistance in the coming days, not weeks or even months. NIVA members are small, independent businesses, which normally contribute billions of dollars to local economies, but are on the precipice of mass collapse if this critical funding doesn’t come through. Use your voice!”
House Democrats included the Save Our Stages Act in the recently passed $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, but the U.S. Senate has not yet taken action on the bill while White House and other officials negotiate over the scale of relief needed. NIVA has been clear with its opinion that without further intervention by government authorities, it is likely that an enormous number of live entertainment companies and venues will fail before the pandemic is over.
More information about the festival and a link to subscribe and set reminders for various performances is available at Saveourstages.com. The full event lineup as of Thursday afternoon is available below:
Save Our Stages Fest Lineup
|Friday, October 16
|Time
|Artist
|Venue
|5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET
|ALEC BENJAMIN
|HOTEL CAFE
|5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET
|FINNEAS
|TERAGRAM BALLROOM
|6:00PM PT / 9:00PM ET
|SEBASTIÁN YATRA
|BROWARD CENTER
|6:40PM PT / 9:40PM ET
|DIZZY FAE
|FIRST AVENUE
|7:10PM PT / 10:10PM ET
|MACKLEMORE
|NEUMOS
|7:50PM PT / 10:50PM ET
|YG
|TROUBADOUR
|8:15PM PT / 11:15PM ET
|G-EAZY
|THE INDEPENDENT
|8:45PM PT / 11:45PM ET
|MARSHMELLO + DEMI LOVATO
|TROUBADOUR
|8:55PM PT / 11:55PM ET
|DILLON FRANCIS
|TERAGRAM BALLROOM
|Saturday, October 17
|Time
|Artist
|Venue
|1:00PM PT / 4:00PM ET
|JASON MRAZ
|BELLY UP TAVERN
|1:40PM PT / 4:40PM ET
|ADAM MELCHOR
|HOTEL CAFE
|2:10PM PT / 5:10PM ET
|KELSEA BALLERINI
|EXIT/IN
|2:40PM PT / 5:40PM ET
|JP SAXE
|TROUBADOUR
|3:15PM PT / 6:15PM ET
|CAUTIOUS CLAY
|WORLD CAFE LIVE
|3:55PM PT / 6:55PM ET
|BEA MILLER
|TERAGRAM BALLROOM
|4:35PM PT / 7:35PM ET
|GUS DAPPERTON
|(LE) POISSON ROUGE
|5:15PM PT / 8:15PM ET
|PHOEBE BRIDGERS
|TROUBADOUR
|6:00PM PT / 9:00PM ET
|RISE AGAINST
|METRO
|6:25PM PT / 9:25PM ET
|BRITTANY HOWARD
|RYMAN AUDITORIUM
|6:55PM PT / 9:55PM ET
|LEON BRIDGES
|TROUBADOUR
|7:15PM PT / 10:15PM ET
|MILEY CYRUS
|WHISKY A GO-GO
|7:35PM PT / 10:35PM ET
|FOO FIGHTERS
|TROUBADOUR
|8:10PM PT / 11:10PM ET
|THE ROOTS
|APOLLO THEATER
|9:20PM PT /12:20AM ET
|PORTUGAL. THE MAN
|CRYSTAL BALLROOM
|10:10PM PT / 1:10AM ET
|MAJOR LAZER
|GRAMPS
|Sunday, October 18
|Time
|Artist
|Venue
|2:00PM PT / 5:00PM ET
|LITTLE BIG TOWN
|EXIT/IN
|2:35PM PT / 5:35PM ET
|BROTHERS OSBORNE
|MERCY LOUNGE
|3:05PM PT / 6:05PM ET
|DAVE MATTHEWS
|JEFFERSON THEATER
|3:40PM PT / 6:40PM ET
|MONICA
|CENTER STAGE/td>
|3:55PM PT / 6:55PM ET
|BLACK PUMAS
|THE PARISH
|4:10PM PT / 7:10PM ET
|NATHANIEL RATELIFF
|BOULDER THEATER
|4:50PM PT / 7:50PM ET
|REBA MCENTIRE
|RYMAN AUDITORIUM
|5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET
|THE REVIVALISTS
|TIPITINA’S
|6:05PM PT / 9:05PM ET
|THE LUMINEERS
|BOULDER THEATER
