Padres Selling Tickets for Drive-In Viewing of NL Division Series

With their team playing its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Texas, the San Diego Padres are offering fans a tailgate ticketing opportunity to support their team in person alongside other fans. San Diego takes on the Dodgers in the National League Division Series at Arlington Texas’ Globe Life Field with game one scheduled for Tuesday.

Fans wishing to take advantage of the tailgate experience can choose between a “premium” viewing experience and a “general” one. Premium tickets, which run $375 per vehicle for non-members and $25 less for members, come with parking closer to the viewing screens. They also come with a whole cheese pizza, four hot dogs, two popcorns and four waters as part of the package. General viewing passes are $300/275 and come with the same fare, less the pizza.

Parking will be arranged so that each car has a second empty spot adjacent to where it is located, allowing for patrons to watch the screens and cheer from outside their vehicle. They are available for purchase at the Padres website.

Interestingly, actual baseball will be going on inside San Diego’s Petco Park on four of the five scheduled dates of the NLDS, with American League Division Serives games featuring the Yankees taking on the Rays scheduled for that venue. American League playoff contests are scheduled for San Diego and Los Angeles in the Division Series, while National League games are held in Arlington and Houston. Yankees-Rays games are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Petco Park. Padres-Dodgers games run Tuesday-Saturday, should all five games be required.

No fans are currently planned for any of the divisional round of the MLB playoffs. Globe Life Park in Arlington will allow limited fans for both the National League Championship Series and World Series, as Texas authorities have allowed event planners to allow up to 50 percent of venue capacity as long as coronavirus protocols are followed. California officials have not granted any fans for events held in the state thus far.

The full MLB Division Series schedule is available below:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 A’s vs. Astros 4 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees vs. Rays 8 p.m. TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 A’s vs. Astros 4:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Yankees vs. Rays 8 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers vs. Padres 9:30 p.m. FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 4* Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 5* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 5* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 4* Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* Braves vs. Marlins 4 p.m. FS1 Houston NLDS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Padres 8 p.m. FS1 Arlington

Photo: Petco Park in San Diego by Bernard Gagnon, via Wikimedia Commons