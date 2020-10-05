Alamodome Plans Halloween Boxing With up to 11K Fans

San Antonio’s Alamodome will host the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing a card...

San Antonio’s Alamodome will host the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing a card for October 31. Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Sports announced the Halloween show on Friday afternoon, along with plans for up to 11,000 fans to be allowed at the arena.

Leo Santa Cruz (37-1, 19 KOs) and Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22) headline the card, which will be featured on Showtime Pay Per View. The WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight titles will be on the line for the bout. Undercard fights are headlined by unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight champ Mario Barrios taking on Ryan Karl in the co-main event, as well as Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez.

“I’m very excited for my first title defense to be back home at the Alamodome,” Barrios said to KSAT 12 Sports Thursday. “Last fight I had (in San Antonio) was a sensational turnout and I know October 31st will be no different. I’m looking forward to giving my city an action packed fight.”

According to ESPN, the Alamodome has a stated capacity of 34,000 when set up in its boxing configuration. That means the state’s 50 percent capacity rule would allow as many as 17,000 spectators. Event organizers reportedly plan less than that, with temperature checks at entry and masks required for all in attendance as part of their coronavirus safety measures.

Texas has become a haven for events looking to host fans amid the pandemic, due to its relaxed restrictions on crowd size compared to many other jurisdictions. Both Professional Bull Riding and National Finals Rodeo events were relocated to the state from Las Vegas to allow fans in the stands this fall. Arlington is also hosting National League Championship Series and World Series games at Globe Life Field, with ticket sales open to the general public starting this week.