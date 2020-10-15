Promoters Fined $20K Over Infamous NY Chainsmokers Show

LATEST
Organizers of a summertime show featuring The Chainsmokers that went viral for images of lax (at best) social distancing have been handed down a $20,000 fine from New York officials. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the fine Wednesday, indicating that it was for violating an executive order for hosting a “non-essential” gathering that failed to enforce required safety measures.

“As I said immediately following reports of the event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19,” Cuomo said in a statement.

In addition to the fines, the state penalized the Town of Southampton – where the concert was held – by removing its ability to approve permits for future events without the state’s approval.

Billed in as a drive-in event and featuring tickets that ranged from $850 to as high as $25,000 for VIP access and a recreational vehicle to view the show from, the show draw massive condemnation after images of fans with no masks in close proximity leaked out after the performance. Organizers said that there were dividers in place separating individual groups from each other within the crowded “pit” area, the photos told a different story.

Of late, a number of legal challenges have begun to arrive in both New York and other states related to the government-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on certain businesses. New York bar owners have filed lawsuits against the ongoing restriction of ticketed events and advertising of musical acts at restaurants. Recently, a judge ruled in favor of one challenge against such restrictions as being unconstitutional. In Pennsylvania, a lawsuit challenging a strict attendance cap received a similarly favorable reception from a judge, paving the way to a large increase in crowd size allowed, which brought fans back to both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia NFL stadiums this month.

