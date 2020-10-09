Spence-Garcia PPV Bout Moved to AT&T Stadium to Allow Fans

Another high profile boxing event is on the calendar for Texas, as Spence-Garcia has been moved to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on December 5. Errol...

Another high profile boxing event is on the calendar for Texas, as Spence-Garcia has been moved to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on December 5. Errol Spence and Danny Garcia had originally been planned for a November date for their unified welterweight title fight, but pushed back two weeks to allow for the move to Texas, which is allowing up to 50 percent capacity in stadium events.

“Having my comeback fight be in front of my hometown fans at AT&T Stadium is added motivation and a dream come true,” said Spence, a native of nearby Desoto, Texas. “It means even more because I’m going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia. I know people are looking out to see if I’ve lost a step or won’t be at my best, but I’m 100% focused and everything is on point in training camp. I just can’t wait to go out there on December 5 and put on a show.”

The announcement comes just days after another title bout – Santa Cruz-Davis – was announced for October 31 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Premier Boxing Champions has been holding events at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and California’s Microsoft Theater for TV cameras during the COVID-19 shutdown of most in-person attendance. But the ability to have fans in the stands caused a move for this fight to Texas. It is unclear how many tickets are planned to be sold for the bout. AT&T Stadium has a capacity of as many as 100,000 if standing areas are included, while 47,525 were in attendance at a previous Spence title fight at the venue. The Cowboys have averaged an NFL-best 23,364 at their two home games thus far, which is approximately 25 percent of their usual numbers. A capacity for the upcoming bout has not yet been determined or announced.

“What an exciting event to look forward to as we welcome yet another championship fight to AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “We are honored to once again partner with TGB Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions and provide a top flight boxing match between Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia on December 5.”

Spence enters the bought with a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts. He will be attempting the fifth defense of the welterweight crown he first captured in 2017, though this is his first since capturing the unified title in a win over Shawn Porter. Garcia is a former 140 and 147 pound title-holder, holding a 36-2 record with 21 KOs. He has won his last two fights, including a January victory over Ivan Redkach in New York. The fight will be Spence’s first since an auto accident in October of 2019 that saw him ejected from his vehicle as it flipped multiple times after leaving the road in Texas. He was hospitalized with lacerations, but suffered no broken bones. Later, he was convicted of DWI related to the accident.

Undercard fights include junior middlweights Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and Jorge Cota (30-4, 27) facing off, Welterweights Josesito Lopez (37-8, 20) and Francisco ‘Chia’ Santana (25-8-1, 12) going 10 rounds and former 122-pound titlist Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28) taking on Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3, 10) to open the PPV event.

The card will air on Fox Sports PPV.