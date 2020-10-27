TobyMac Plans February-March Arena Tour With Social Distancing

TobyMac has announced plans to resume his Hits Deep Tour in the early months of 2021, using social distancing rules to keep fans save...

TobyMac has announced plans to resume his Hits Deep Tour in the early months of 2021, using social distancing rules to keep fans save at venues across the south. It is believed to be the first tour to launch amid the coronavirus pandemic to utilize indoor venues, visiting 13 cities over its 19 dates. The new dates join a number of existing dates that had been postponed from 2020, beginning January 12 at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, Illinois.

“Over the summer we’ve safely produced multiple tours at drive-in movie theaters providing our fans with an outlet to continue enjoying live music, and we’re excited to keep that momentum going this spring,” says Dan Fife, CEO and founder of Awakening Events, which is producing the tour. “With the support of our venue partners and cooperation with local health officials we’re proud to announce another year of the TobyMac Hits Deep tour!”

TobyMac & the DiverseCity Band will be joined by guests Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. The run of shows begins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas from February 4-6. Between then and a March 5-7 set of shows at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas, TobyMac will play in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Indoor events are a new frontier for promoters amid the coronavirus, where a majority of events have been dramatically limited in size by local regulations and largely kept outside. Three 6 Mafia have announced what is believed to be the first arena concert in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic – scheduled for December at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. TobyMac’s tour is the first new tour to be announced in the social distancing area, though other postponed concerts from 2020 are currently planned for early 2021.

The added slate of shows is included below. Tickets for the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour are on sale later this week. The full slate of shows are available at http://tobymac.com/tour/

Feb 4-6, 2021 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Feb 9, 2021 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

Feb 11, 2021 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 12-13, 2021 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena Feb 14, 2021 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

Feb 18, 2021 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center Feb 19-20, 2021 – Tampa, FL @ Amaile Arena

Feb 21, 2021 – Florence, SC @ The Florence Center Feb 24, 2021 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb 25, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb 26, 2021 – Louisville, KY @ Freedom Hall March 4, 2021 – Tyler, TX @ The Oil Palace

March 5-7, 2021 – Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

Photo: TobyMac performs in Alaska. By Luke Jones via Wikimedia Commons