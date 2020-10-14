Kentucky’s Rupp Arena Plans First Concert Since March Shutdown

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky has announced its first concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Three 6 Mafia headlines the performance, which...

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky has announced its first concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Three 6 Mafia headlines the performance, which is scheduled for December 11.

Capacity for the show will reportedly be 3,152 patrons and event staff, which is approximately 15 percent of the venue’s 21,017 full capacity. Tickets will be sold in restricted blocks of up to six seats together, spaced throughout the venue to meet social distancing guidelines put in place by local health authorities.

“We have been in contact with the KY State Department of Health for many weeks working out the details and coming up with a plan that fulfills the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Lexington Center Corporation CEO and President Bill Owen said. “We are confident that the measures we have put in place will provide a safe environment for patrons to come out and enjoy live entertainment. We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concert-goers back to Rupp Arena!”

The event will be strictly mobile-only ticketing, as venue organizers plan to utilize the data they can access on phones required for the mobile-only systems to aid in contract tracing efforts should any potential coronavirus exposure be recorded. Guests will also be subject to temperature checks upon venue entry.

Three 6 Mafia had reunited for a tour at the end of 2019 prior to the pandemic, and were in the midst of multiple spring dates when live entertainment ground to a halt in March. The Memphis, Tennessee natives will be joined at Rupp by Project Pat, Gem, Real Gates and Sean Da Don.

Tickets go on sale for the show on Friday at 10 AM.

Photo: By Jay West, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link