Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Announces Prolific 1 as Resale Partner

Connecticut’s Prolific 1 has been announced as the official resale partner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, scheduled to take place as one of the famed New Year’s Six bowl games on January 1, 2021. The agreement will run over the next three seasons, according to a press release announcing the partnership.

“The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has a tremendous reputation and is widely regarded as one of the premier college football bowl games,” said Michael Garvie, CRO of Prolific 1. “We can’t wait to bring our wealth of experience and next-level insight to this partnership and continue their success.”

Last year’s Chick fil-A Bowl saw a record attendance figure of 78,347 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its contest between No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU. That game was one of the College Football Playoff Semifinal contests for the year. The 2021 and 2022 editions will be at-large contests pitting a matchup of top-tier teams that do not qualify for a CFP semifinal, with the 2023 game once again serving as a playoff matchup – assuming the current format of the college football postseason structure continues through the length of the partnership.

The game has seen attendance of more than 70,000 fans in each of the previous five years and has featured at least one Top 10 team every season since 2014. Over its history stretching back to 1968, the Peach Bowl has seen more than 3.1 fans make their way to the stadium, with an average of nearly 72,000 fans since 2000.

As the college football season ramps up and preparations continue for the bowl season, Prolific 1 will be fully integrated into the existing ticketing ecosystem prior to tickets going on sale. The company is expected to provide a trusted buying experience for fans while delivering benefits including increased event awareness and inventory management to the game’s organizers.

“We’re excited to welcome Prolific 1 to our team as our official resale partner,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We look forward to working with a leader in the ticket distribution industry to continue our longstanding tradition of sold-out Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl games here in the Capital of College Football.”

No announcement has yet been made regarding the ticket sales plans or stadium capacity amid the COVID pandemic. The stadium can officially hold 71,000 fans though the actual number allowed can exceed that number. The Atlanta Falcons, who play their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, allowed fans for the first time in the 2020 season with their last home game. That crowd was limited to approximately 10 percent of the stadium capacity after the team played its first two home games in front of just stadium personnel and a limited number of friends and family of the team’s players and employees.