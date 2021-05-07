Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus Among Summerfest Headliners

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is returning this September, and they’re bringing a star-studded lineup to the affair. Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan,...

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is returning this September, and they’re bringing a star-studded lineup to the affair. Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Zac Brown Band and many more are taking the stage in Wisconsin, with shows spread over three festival weekends.

Performances at Summerfest will be spread out from September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, taking place at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and Henry Maier Festival Park. Other shows will also take place on September 1, 8, and 15.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest,” said Milwaukee World Festival Inc.’s Don Smiley in a statement. “From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

General Admission tickets to Summerfest are available now for the event, which traditionally takes place in June and July, but was pushed back due to the pandemic after being cancelled entirely a year ago. Those who have GA tickets from 2020 will see them honored for this year’s event, though tickets to see headlining acts at the amphitheater require a separate purchase as always.

Amphitheater shows begin with Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott scheduled on September 2. Chance the Rapper and 24KGOLDN are performing there September 3, with Jonas Brothers and Spencer Sutherland on September 8, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow on September 9, Zac Brown Band and Gabby Barrett September 10, Dave Matthews Band on September 15, and Miley Cyrus on September 17. Other acts are expected to be announced in coming weeks. Previously scheduled performances by Blink 182 and Guns N’ Roses are listed as “pending” on the festival website.

Festival stage headliners include T-Pain, Run The Jewels, Diplo, Wilco, 311, Goo Goo Dolls, REO Speedwagon, Pixies, Ludacris, Fishbone, and Ani DiFranco. The full lineup of perfomers is available at Summerfest.com/lineup. Multi-day passes for the event include access to a total of 11 stages featuring live performances and substantial food offerings. Full access to all nine days is available for $100, with 6-day and 3-day options for $75 and $57. Single days can be purchased for $23. Prices for tickets to headlining performances vary and are sold on an an individual basis by performer.

The performance capacity for the festival or individual shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater has not yet been announced, nor have the health protocols for COVID and safe attendance. The festival website says the following on its show status page regarding its health and safety plans:

“Summerfest is committed to providing a safe environment for our fans. We are working closely with local civic officials and health care professionals, as we follow their guidance in implementing protocols for Summerfest 2021. More information will be available at Summerfest.com in the coming weeks.”