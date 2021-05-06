NFL Pushes COVID Vaccination With Free Super Bowl Tickets

The National Football League is among the numerous organizations promoting public opt-in for vaccination against COVID-19, in hopes that it will lead to full...

The National Football League is among the numerous organizations promoting public opt-in for vaccination against COVID-19, in hopes that it will lead to full stadiums in the fall. The league announced it would be providing 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, open to those who enter by “sharing their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated.”

Additional details will be announced Saturday evening, as a part of the airing of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which airs on multiple platforms, including ABC, CBS, and Fox over the air. The concert, which took place recently in California, will feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighterrs, J Balvin, and H.E.R. Other special guests from around the world expected to speak on the importance of vaccine equity include Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomazamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn, with Selena Gomez hosting.

Super Bowl LV this winter saw Tampa Bay capture its first NFL championship in over a decade, taking place in front of the smallest crowd in the history of the event due to capacity restrictions on event attendance due to the coronavirus. With vaccination efforts ramping up throughout the United States and abroad, there is increasing hope that the 2021 season and Super Bowl LVI will see no such restrictions, returning the league to its full capacity for fans both in person and watching on television.

“This campaign is the latest step in the league’s response to help the country recover and return to normalcy,” reads the announcement of the sweepstakes. The broadcast of the event will begin at 8 p.m. eastern time on Saturday.

Tickets to the Super Bowl are traditionally one of the most sought-after in the event world, with almost none distributed through public sale – even in states where law demands it. With capacity limits in place and the Tampa Bay franchise playing at its home stadium in Florida, Super Bowl LV saw an all-time high per-ticket price averaging around $7,000, more than $1K higher than Super Bowl LIV between Kansas City and San Francisco, the previous high according to data available from Ticket Club.

Beyond the ticket giveaway, the NFL has also been offering its facilities as mass-vaccination sites, with more than three million administered since January at 21 NFL locations. There will also be a 25 percent discount available for fans who are vaccinated at NFLShop.com later this year, with details to be announced.