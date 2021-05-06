TodayTix Announces Acquisition of Broadway Roulette

TodayTix, theatre-focused ticket resale marketplace with ties to Broadway producers, has announced its acquisition of Broadway Roulette, a transaction which closed in April. The...

TodayTix, theatre-focused ticket resale marketplace with ties to Broadway producers, has announced its acquisition of Broadway Roulette, a transaction which closed in April. The deal will leave Broadway Roulette’s website intact, rather than folding it in to the TodayTix system directly.

According to the release announcing the acquisition, Broadway Roulette “make[s] it fun and easy to see a Broadway show (or shows!) by removing the pain points of traditional ticket-buying.” Consumers can enter a date, number of tickets, and several of their preferences regarding things they like and don’t like, and the algorithm will pair them to tickets to a show that fits the bill ranging from $49-99 per seat, depending on cyustomer settings. Availaiblity reportedly includes sold out shows among its offerings, meaning the chance of a “jackpot” ticket for far below market price exists.

“Our aim is to gamify the ticket-buying experience so that more people see more shows, more often,” says Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand Streisand. The system tracks user transaction history, and promises to never send them to the same show more than once.

Broadway Roulette’s existing management team, which counts Megan O’Keefe and Ali Sytsma as well as Durand Streisand, will be retained in the move to the TodayTix umbrella.

“As a business we’re on a mission to find a seat for everyone,” says TodayTix CEO Brian Fenty. “That oftentime requires finding new audiences through innovative technologies and unique, but established, communities. Liz and her team have created a business that sits at the corssroads of both, leveraging complex (but fun!) technology with audiences who buy in non-traditional ways. Most importantly, though, the team was exceptional, and we’re always looking to bring new voices to our organization.”

The announcement comes close on the heels of the announcement of the return of Broadway with full capacity crowds in September of 2021.

