Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban Anchor Seven Peaks Festival Lineup

The Seven Peaks Festival will be back on Labor Day Weekend in Colorado, with Dierks Bentley announcing the lineup in a series of YouTube videos. The event, which takes place on September 3-5 in Buena Vista, Colorado, will be headlined by Bentley, Keith Urban and Clay Walker, with numerous other acts performing over the camping weekend in the mountains.

Last year’s Seven Peaks event was one of many that was wiped out by COVID, but plans are to return in a big way in 2021.

“Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I’ve gotten in the last year,” shares Bentley. “It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same. It’s the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early too…because we can’t wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the Colorado sunshine and mountain vibes.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 10 at 10AM, with a presale for previous ticket purchasers beginning on June 15. General Admission to the festival is $215 plus fees, with a $420 VIP option and a $1,249 VIP option. Camping passes are purchased separate from event admission.

Bentley and his band close out the Sunday slate, with Urban headlining Saturday night and Walker leading the bill Friday. Kip Moore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Randy Houser, Hot Country Knights, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Mark Chesnutt, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Pam Tillis, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Caroline Jones, Rapidgrass, Reyna Roberts, Payton Smith and Aydamn will also perform.