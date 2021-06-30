Insomniac Day Trip Festival Relocated at Last Minute to San Bernadino

Just days before it was scheduled to begin, Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival was relocated to a new venue in California an hour away from...

Just days before it was scheduled to begin, Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival was relocated to a new venue in California an hour away from its planned location at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood due to unexpected issues with permits. The festival will now take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernadino, approximately 70 miles distant from the new stadium fans had been planning on attending.

“We did all the right things took all the right steps,” says Insomniac’s Pasquale Rotella, who announced the change late Tuesday on social media. “We were contracted with SoFi and we were excited to be there and they were excited to have us be there. Unfortunately they were unaware and we were unaware that there are additional things that they need to get, special licenses, for an event that is unique like Day Trip. We found that out over the weekend and we were working over the weekend to try to turn things around and the time will not allow us to get it done.”

Due to the sudden location change, promoters have announced that all current ticket holders will receive a full refund. Those who purchased tickets that still want to attend can bring their original tickets to the NOS Event Center and will be admitted for free. Those who live closer to the new location and wish to attend can grab GA tickets for $49.99 per ticket from the box office. In a rare move, event organizers are offering reimbursement for those who purchased travel and lodging that they are stuck with in the original location of the festival. All ticketholders can also choose any 2021 Insomniac festival event to receive free admission to.

Acts for the festival’s original lineup scheduled for July 3 and 4 remain on the bill for the new venue, including Chromeo, Diplo, Gene Farris, AC Slater, Doc Martin and more.

“In the spirit of Insomniac, I feel like we’re back in the ’90s here, fighting for the right to organize dance parties and the party, the show, must go on,” he said.