Ticket Summit Speakers: 1Ticket Founder and CEO Jason Knieriem

Jason Knieriem founded 1Tticket in 2010. Before founding 1Ticket, Jason was working for GreatSeat.com as the lead developer. The experience he gained automating the...

Jason Knieriem founded 1Tticket in 2010. Before founding 1Ticket, Jason was working for GreatSeat.com as the lead developer. The experience he gained automating the existing point-of-sale systems was the foundation for 1Ticket’s services. After seven years of consistent growth, in 2017, 1Ticket was acquired by DTI Management. DTI’s resources allowed Jason to greatly expand and improve 1Ticket’s services by focusing on the cloud and the needs of brokers. In addition to the technical services 1Ticket provides, Jason has surrounded himself with knowledgeable, talented colleagues that provide expert guidance and advice to thousands of brokers.

1Ticket creates systems that manage the delivery of PDF and digital tickets and associated metadata between its ticket broker clients, POS systems, and the online resale marketplaces where their tickets are sold to consumers.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s offical pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.