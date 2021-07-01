Ticket Summit Speaker: Anytickets COO Matt Moran

Matt is the COO of Anytickets.com. He has more than 15 years of experience managing all aspects of rapid growth. Companies he worked for...

Matt is the COO of Anytickets.com. He has more than 15 years of experience managing all aspects of rapid growth. Companies he worked for have been recognized by the Inc. 5000 in 8 out of the last 15 years. He was working for TicketNetwork between 2004 and 2013 as its head of retail customer service. Matt was a key member of the team that helped TicketNetwork grow from an internet startup to over 1 billion in retail sales. While working for TicketNetwork Matt has designed and implemented a seller metric system that would improve order completion rate and shipping accuracy throughout the industry.

Anytickets.com offers brokers a full-service affiliate program that allows them access to capital, unique tools, and industry expertise to fine-tune their buying decisions and grow their business.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s offical pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.