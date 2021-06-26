Ticket Summit Speakers: Stage Front’s Levi Wiederstein

Levi Wiederstein is the CTO of StageFront. Stage Front has grown to be a prominent leader in the ticketing industry. He is architect of...

Levi Wiederstein is the CTO of StageFront. Stage Front has grown to be a prominent leader in the ticketing industry. He is architect of Stage Front’s innovative technology products. He also has a decade of experience in technology development.

Founded in 1984 Stage Front has grown to be a prominent leader in the ticketing industry. Our advanced technology and unprecedented support streamlines sellers’ options to manage, price, and deliver tickets worldwide. Stage Front continues to develop new ways to empower its clients and elevate them to the next level. Integrating with resale market giants, various point of sale systems, and third-party service providers we are well versed in all aspects of the industry. Our state-of-the-art, cloud-based web application has reshaped the inventory management sector of the ticketing market. Stage Front is determined to create and revolutionize stale analytical and pricing tools in the industry. We have experienced meteoric growth in the past five years and are still picking up momentum

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com