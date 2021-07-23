AEG Presents Names Live Nation Alum Scott Holtz VP of Ticketing Strategy

Touring giant AEG Presents has announced the creation of a new position – VP of Ticketing Strategy – and the hiring of Scott Holtz...

Touring giant AEG Presents has announced the creation of a new position – VP of Ticketing Strategy – and the hiring of Scott Holtz to fill it. A longtime Live Nation executive who was most recently vice president of pricing and distribution.

“Adding Scott to the team brings us to another level in terms of super-serving our artists,” said Gary Gersh, president of global touring and talent at AEG Presents. “His talents, experience and insights are going to be critical in reshaping the way musicians who work so hard to entertain their fans night after night are compensated for their efforts.”

The “reshaping” mentioned is likely a reference to Holtz’s reputation as a “leader in the implementation of dynamic pricing strategies” (per The Ticketing Business) – AKA the ability of promoters to sense demand during ticket sales and use that data to push prices upwards to charge consumers more (often much more) than the published face value, which often has no real meaning in a modern ticketing system.

Holtz, who will be based in New York, also has prior stops at Wells Fargo Arena and Princeton University on his CV before the Live Nation stint, which covers a span of nine years before its terminus in 2020.

Holtz said: “I am excited to be joining the AEG Presents team and look forward to working with all of the talented individuals that have a hand in the world class events and tours produced by this organization. As our business looks to a new future and greater opportunities post-pandemic, I hope to bring some new perspectives on ticketing strategy to help increase overall revenue.”