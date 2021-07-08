ATLive Returns with George Strait, Eric Church, Metallica Featured

ATLive has announced its return in 2021, featuring a diverse set of performers including country legend George Strait and thrash metal pioneers Metallica. The...

ATLive has announced its return in 2021, featuring a diverse set of performers including country legend George Strait and thrash metal pioneers Metallica. The two-day affair returns to Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 5-6.

While the thought of both headliners performing on the same stage after one another is entertaining, Strait will anchor the Friday bill, with Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith also appearing November 5. Metallica’s performance will be preceded by sets from Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists,” shares AMB Sports and Entertainment’s Tim Zulawski. “From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need.”

The event will be separately ticketed for each night. Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16. Fans should also expect presale opportunities to be available through the venue and fan clubs before that point.

In its debut in 2019, the event was a wild success, selling more than 90,000 tickets. The event was not held last year, naturally. Portions of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Metallica’s All Within My Hands nonprofit.