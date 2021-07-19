Big 12, Tickets For Less Announce Extension of Partnership

Tickets for Less and the Big 12 Conference have announced an extension of their partnership, which now goes through the 2023-2024 season. The deal...

Tickets for Less and the Big 12 Conference have announced an extension of their partnership, which now goes through the 2023-2024 season. The deal continues the designation of Tickets For Less the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 Conference, including for the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game on December 4, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with the Big 12 conference and to have tickets on sale for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship game at AT&T Stadium,” said Tickets For Less President and Founder Dan Rouen. “We are more than ready for the return of college football season, and we can’t wait to help bring Big 12 fans back into stadiums all across the region.”

Tickets For Less and the Big 12 Conference initially announced their partnership in January 2020, with plans for the deal to run through the 2022-2023 season. With much of the first year of that deal taking place while stadiums and attendance was heavily restricted if not entirely barred, this extension effectively resets the start year of the partnership to reflect the unforseen circumstances of that first year.

The full press release issued by the Big 12 Conference is included below.