Big 12, Tickets For Less Announce Extension of Partnership
Tickets for Less and the Big 12 Conference have announced an extension of their partnership, which now goes through the 2023-2024 season. The deal continues the designation of Tickets For Less the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 Conference, including for the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game on December 4, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with the Big 12 conference and to have tickets on sale for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship game at AT&T Stadium,” said Tickets For Less President and Founder Dan Rouen. “We are more than ready for the return of college football season, and we can’t wait to help bring Big 12 fans back into stadiums all across the region.”
Tickets For Less and the Big 12 Conference initially announced their partnership in January 2020, with plans for the deal to run through the 2022-2023 season. With much of the first year of that deal taking place while stadiums and attendance was heavily restricted if not entirely barred, this extension effectively resets the start year of the partnership to reflect the unforseen circumstances of that first year.
The full press release issued by the Big 12 Conference is included below.
Big 12 Extends Partnership with TIckets For Less; Football Championship Tickets On Sale
Big 12 Extends Partnership with TIckets For Less; Football Championship Tickets On Sale

Big 12 fans can find tickets at ticketsforless.com or by calling 877-685-3322. Tickets For Less is among the highest rated marketplaces by consumers and offers tickets to all events without additional taxes or per ticket service fees. In addition to being the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 Conference, the agreement affords Tickets For Less brand exposure through the “Big 12 This Week” radio show and other Conference-controlled platforms. All components of this agreement will be managed by Big 12 Sports Properties, the Learfield IMG College team dedicated to the Conference as its sponsorship rights holder.
About Tickets For Less:
Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less is the fastest growing event distribution company in North America. They are also the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and live entertainment, consistently receiving highly rated reviews from customers and fans alike. Tickets For Less’ success is rooted in their ability to provide an easy ticket buying experience to the customer with no service fees, taxes or surprises at checkout. Effective December 31, 2020, Tickets For Less acquired Ticket Solutions, now an owned entity of Tickets For Less.
About Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities – Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 40 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 26th year, the Conference has produced over 720 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 19 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for over 700 individual NCAA titles and 69 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12), Twitter (@Big12Conference) and YouTube (YouTube.com/Big12Conference).
