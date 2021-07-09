Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Announced for Feeding Nashville Benefit Concert

A slew of Nashville stars will perform at the opening concert at the First Bank Amphitheater in rural Franklin, Tennessee. Florida Georgia Line, Thomas...

A slew of Nashville stars will perform at the opening concert at the First Bank Amphitheater in rural Franklin, Tennessee. Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris headline the “Come Together: Feeding Nashville” event, which benefits Feeding Nashville, a nonprofit set up to combat food insecurity.

The headliners will be joined by supporting acts Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and others expected to be announced. The concert takes place on August 3rd, with tickets on sale Friday via LiveNation.com.

“All these artists that are in involved, and a lot of the artists in our community, are great people with great hearts and jump at an opportunity to do what we love for a greater cause,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard said.

Feeding Nashville was launched in 2020 by Hayley Hubbard – wife of FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Taylin Lewan, wife of Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. Initially intended to run for a short stint to help families impacted by the pandemic, the program has been extended due because they “realized there was such a greater need after that,” according to Hayley Hubbard. “No matter the pandemic, no matter if there’s a tornado, we want to feed people.”

Since its launch, Feeding Bashville has delivered more than 70,000 meals to families in need in central Tennessee, according to the Tennessean.

FirstBank Amphitheater was built into a reclaimed limestone quarry at the southern border of Franklin, which is approximately 20 miles south of Nashville.

“This reclaimed Limestone quarry was once filled with 900 tons of junk,” reads a page on the venue’s website. “We crushed the cement culverts leftover from Highway 65 construction and built our roads out of them. We recycled almost 250 tires and stacks of wire. We cleaned ponds and trails and made this a pristine, park like venue – literally tons better than we found it.”

Following the benefit opener, the venue hosts a full slate of events for its opening season, including two shows each from Greta Van Fleet and Jonas Brothers, Counting Crows, Lady A and Harry Connick Jr. The full lineup is available at the venue website.