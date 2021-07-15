Harry Styles Announces New Dates for U.S. Love On Tour Shows

Harry Styles surprised fans this week with the announcement of a huge batch of rescheduled concerts on his long-postponed Love On Tour run, planning...

Harry Styles surprised fans this week with the announcement of a huge batch of rescheduled concerts on his long-postponed Love On Tour run, planning 40 concerts for the United States in coming months. Of the 40 shows announced, 37 were rescheduled performances, with new dates added in Nashville, Uncasville Connecticut and Milwaukee.

“LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” reads a post to the singer’s social media platforms. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.”

Harry Styles will be joined by Jenny Lewis on the dates (with the exception of back-to-back nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 30 and 31st). His tour resumes in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 4th, with shows running consistenly through November 20th. Along the way, Styles will perform in 21 states plus Washington D.C. New York and California both see multiple dates, with Madison Square Garden scheduled for October 3rd and 4th as well as the pair of Halloween gigs later in the month. The Forum in Los Angeles sees three shows in four days (November 17, 19-20) to close the currently announced run, with earlier stops in Sacramento, San Jose, and San Diego also scheduled. Texas will also see three performances, with San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston all planned for September stops.

No dates outside of the United States have been announced, which the singer’s team addressed on social media.

“To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time,” wrote the singer, who is from England but has lived in the United States at least part-time for much of his career. “I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe and new music. I love you all so much. I’m excited and I can’t wait to see you. H.”

Fans were, by and large, thrilled to hear about the rescheduled tour dates, though some complained when Ticketmaster jumped the gun by announcing the new dates for some shows prior to the announcement from Styles himself.

Harry Styles Presents Love On Tour 2021 Dates

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 9 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

September 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 15 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

October 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 7 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

October 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – NEW SHOW

October 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

October 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

November 7 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

November 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 10 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

November 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

November 13 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum