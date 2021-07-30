Industry Veterans Scheduled for Popular Ticket Summit “Legends” Panel

One of the most popular new additions to Ticket Summit at its last conference in 2019 was the Ticket Industry Legends panel, which featured...

One of the most popular new additions to Ticket Summit at its last conference in 2019 was the Ticket Industry Legends panel, which featured veterans of the business with decades of experience and intelligence to share. The ability for these longtime operators to share their stories and interact with the event attendees proved to be a popular draw, and returns for the 2021 return of Ticket Summit, taking place in August at Aria Resort and Casino.

This year’s legends panel brings back Harris Rosner, who was one of the 2019 panelests and remains a fixture in the business at the helm of VIP Tickets in California. He will be joined by Tony Beram (Western States Ticket Service, John Langbein (Ticket Exchange, Inc.), and Scot Tobias (Worldwide Tickets) for the discussion, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17. Register for Ticket Summit here to join in the discussion.

Learn more about this impressive slate of industry veterans below (alphabetical order, naturally):

Tony Beram, Western States Ticket Service

A veteran of more than 30 years in the industry, Tony Beram is heading to Ticket Summit to participate in the Ticket Industry Legends panel set for Tuesday, August 17. Beram is President and CEO of Western States Ticket Service as well as Western States Ticket Service International, both based in Phoenix.

Tony Beram of Western States Ticket ServiceCelebrating 31 years in business in 2021 at the head of Western States, Beram has also been heavily involved in the National Association of Ticket Brokers. A founding member of the ticket broker organization that often combats negative media portrayals of the industry, Beram has recently returned to NATB as a director after a several year hiatus.

John Langbein, Ticket Exchange, Inc.

Langbein is the Founder and President of Ticket Exchange, Inc. (TEI), a trusted broker/agency that provides premium ticket services for global secondary ticketing needs, and is a partner at Quint Events, specializing in providing customized event solutions and delivering top-notch client experiences at world-class events. Langbein is also a partner in Quint Rooms, managing hotel accommodations for certain/specific music industry and sporting events and Energy-to-Engage, a sales and marketing company, assisting businesses in exceeding sales and marketing goals through branded incentive, reward and rebate programs. Having been a leader in the corporate events, hospitality and ticketing arena for over 30 years, Langbein brings a wealth of experience and key relationships to these businesses.

Quint Events is the official global partner of Formula 1 and MOTO GP and official hospitality partner of the Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup and Belmont Stakes, Wimbledon, College Football Playoff National Championship, Pro Football Hall of Fame Experiences, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star, NBA Premium, Barrett Jackson VIP Experiences, the Open Championship, Australian Open and others. Hospitality experiences include premium seating, luxury accommodations, private transportation, celebrity appearances, exclusive access to venues, seamless handling of event details, and full concierge support. Langbein’s experience has spanned the globe having worked with Fortune 500 companies – providing event ticketing and hospitality to the Olympics, World Cup Soccer, the Super Bowl, The Masters® and more.

John earned a B.S.B.A from Arizona State University and is actively involved in the Phoenix community. An avid fundraiser, John supports numerous charities and enjoys a special relationship with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Foundation for Blind Children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Phoenix Theatre and Garth Brooks and Troy Aikman’s Teammates for Kids Foundation.

His current Board memberships include the Mayo Clinic Leadership Council, Celebrity Fight Night, Foundation for Blind Children, and ASU’s Sun Devil Club. John, his wife Maja and their three children reside in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Harris Rosner, VIP Tickets

An executive in the ticket resale business for more than 40 years, Harris Rosner is heading to Ticket Summit 2021 to share his wisdom with event-goers.

Rosner founded his company – VIP Tickets – in a small California office, back in 1981. Drawn to the business by his fandom of the excellent LA Lakers and Dodgers teams of the era, as well as the vibrant music scene, Rosner has run the same company since that time, a fixture in the Southern California ticketing world.

VIP tickets was built on a core principle – every client is a VIP, and if a picture is worth a thousand words, than a ticket is worth a million memories. Celebrating 40 years in business this year, VIP Tickets remains true to the vision that built it into one of the most successful ticket brokerages around – serving as the gatekeeper to clients memories and access to the events they love.

Scot Tobias, Worldwide Tickets

After more than three decades at the helm of a successful brokerage, Scot Tobias will be joining the Legends Panel, featuring some of the key players in the exponential growth of secondary ticketing in the internet age.

President and CEO of Worldwide Tickets, Tobias is a longtime leader in the secondary ticketing industry. With 33 years of experience, Tobias is now positioning his firm to compete in today’s marketplace by reinforcing strong relationships with primary ticket providers and leading ticket retailers.

With extensive expertise in deal making and pricing, along with a thirst for new technology, Worldwide Tickets maintains a strong position at the forefront of the industry.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s official pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.