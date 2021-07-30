Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: NY State Senator James Skoufis

An emerging figure in the ticketing landscape, New York State Senator James Skoufis will be at Ticket Summit in August to discuss his work...

An emerging figure in the ticketing landscape, New York State Senator James Skoufis will be at Ticket Summit in August to discuss his work towards new legislation reforming the regulatory landscape around ticketing and ticket resale in the Empire State.

Earlier this year, Sen. Skoufis introduced legislation that addressed several outstanding issues regarding legal ticket resale in New York, ranging from increased transparency on ticket availability to requiring refunds for cancelled events, and much more. The consumer-friendly legislation was tabled in favor of a straight extension of the existing ticketing law that had already been passed by the Assembly, but plans for a deeper review of the proposed changes are coming in the next session.

A native of Queens who grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley, Sen. Skoufis was the first in his immediate family to attend college. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from The George Washington University and Master’s Degree from Columbia University. Along with the fortunate help of scholarships and student loans, he worked his way through college, holding a job every semester.

Having spent the first many years of his life in New York City Public Housing and being only one generation removed from food stamps, James knows what it means to struggle. He knows the experience of living paycheck to paycheck and is committed to creating opportunities that allow everyday New Yorkers to thrive.

During his six years in the State Assembly, James fought for the Hudson Valley’s working- and middle-classes. He’s been a champion of better schools, stronger infrastructure, leveling the playing field, and fighting corruption. James was first elected to the State Senate in 2018, and soon took over chairmanship of the Investigations and Government Operations Committee, where he continues to deliver results for his Hudson Valley constituents while serving with integrity.

