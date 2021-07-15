Metallica Plans San Francisco Celebration of its 40th Anniversary

Metallica announced a pair of December concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s founding. The...

Metallica announced a pair of December concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s founding. The performances are scheduled for December 17 and 19th, 2021, with plans to limit ticket sales to members of the band’s Fifth Member fan club.

“As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4 – 0 this October,” reads the announcement on the Metallica website. “It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around… it feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!

“Okay, fair enough maybe that wasn’t just yesterday; so many nthings have happened since Lars and James got together in the fall of ’81… almost 2,000 live shows across seven continents, mind-blowing successes and crazy off-road adventures. It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you. What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide Metallica Family to join us in our hometown of San Francisco, CA, where we will be performing two different live sets at Chase Center on December 17 and 19 for Fifth Members only!!”

Members of the bands fan club can register for the lottery drawing to purchase tickets at the band’s website through Monday, July 19. Reservation codes will be selected randomly from the pool of applicants, with those who receive a code having the option to purchase up to two tickets to a single show for $165 plus fees per ticket, tickets to both shows for $290 plus fees per ticket, or $1,499 plus fees for travel packages. Those who win codes in the drawing will be notified with instructions on how to purchase tickets via email on Wednesday, July 21st. There will also be a second-chance drawing a week later for any tickets that remain unsold in the first round.

The contest details lay out plans to strongly restrict consumer rights to the tickets they’ve paid for in the event their plans change between paying for the tickets in July and the event in December.

4. Reservation codes are non-transferable and will be deactivated and/or any associated ticket orders will be canceled should be they be sold, bartered, or otherwise used by someone other than the winning Fifth Member. 5. All tickets will be delivered digitally just prior to the shows and are non-transferable. Tickets will only be delivered to your mobile device, so selling your ticket(s) will require you to sell your phone too!

As with all large scale events, there is a lengthy COVID warning associated with the event as well:

A word about Covid-19:

We do not know what local ordinances regarding vaccine and/or testing status will be in December of 2021. Because these rules and guidelines are ever evolving, we will update Metallica.com and send all ticket buyers an update 30 days in advance of the shows as to what will be required, if anything, for entry into the show. However in the meantime, we strongly recommend that you get fully vaccinated prior to the concert date as this will be the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy and to keep this show on the road! Visit Vaccines.gov for more information or to book your appointment. Our friends outside the U.S. should consult with their local pharmacy or government website.

The aggressive anti-resale stance coupled with the uncertainty regarding COVID and what things will look like in December could lead to a potential nightmare for at least some Metallica fan club members who are able to secure tickets for this event – for example, ones that contract COVID before the show, or are subject to travel restrictions if California shuts down out of state visitors, etc.

But for now, the band is striking a cheerful tone in its announcement, with hopes of a big event going off without a hitch in celebration of the milestone anniversary.

“We will have so much more to tell you about in the coming months, but for now, we hope that you’ll open those calendars and make plans to come hang with us for one unforgettable long weekend in San Francisco.”