NYC Plans “Homecoming Week” Concerts in All Five Boroughs

New York City is planning a five concert celebration of its reopening, part of NYC Homecoming Week in August as the metropolis continues to get back to normal following the lengthy COVID shutdown. Each of the city’s five boroughs will host a concert, culminating in the already announced Central Park concert on Saturday, August 21.

The concerts will have artist specifics announced at a later date, but will be held:

Monday, August 16th at Orchard Beach in The Bronx

Tuesday, August 17th at Richmond County Bank Park in Staten Island

Thursday, August 19th at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

Friday, August 20th at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

Saturday, August 21st at The Great Lawn, Central Park in Manhattan

“Joining one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history will be momentous concerts in each borough featuring renowned artists who have made New York City proud,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s time to celebrate our city, support our local businesses, and have an incredible Summer of New York City.”

Industry legend Clive Davis has been brought in to curate the Central Park performance, which is expected to feature legends Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, and Jennifer Hudson at the top of the marquee. Live Nation and Danny Meyer are also expected to be involved in the concert series, as is Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano.

New York was the early epicenter of COVID, and saw the forced closure of its vibrid scene of culture and entertainment for more than a year beginning in March 2020. Some arts organizations have just now begun the process of reopening, with many restrictions having been lifted at the beginning of July. Springsteen’s Broadway show at the St. James is the first to reopen, having done so in late June. Pass Over is coming online in early August, with many other productions currently ramping up with plans for August or September openings.

The reopening celebration is planned to help kick-start the cultural scene, as well as help drive customers to small businesses throughout the city that have bore the brunt of the impact from the closing down of the cultural institutions of the city, and the flow of visitors and business that they bring.

“In beating back the COVID-19 pandemic and revitalizing our businesses, arts, and culture, New Yorkers have proven that you can never count New York City out,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. “Homecoming is a celebration of everything we have achieved. Throughout each of the five boroughs, we will be highlighting special talent that represent the spirit and soul of our city. I hope you’ll come and join in on the fun; we wouldn’t be here without you.”

The full press release announcing the concert series is available here: https://www1.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/513-21/recovery-all-us-mayor-de-blasio-nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-coming-all