Steely Dan Announces “Absolutely Normal Tour” Dates for Fall 2021

Things will be “Absolutely Normal” for Steely Dan in 2021, as the group has announced its return to the live performance space. The Donald Fagan-led band will kick off its Absolutely Normal Tour with a four night run at The Fillmore in Miami Beach, with scheduled stops throughout October and November. Previously scheduled Steely Dan performances from 2020 will get underway in 2022.

Tickets for the 2021 Absolutely Normal Tour dates go on sale beginning Friday, July 30, with “Platinum” tickets – which are regular tickets priced substantially above the nominal face value – available for purchase on the 29th. There will likely be additional presale options in most locations, so check your email if you have any connecton to the venues associated and are interested.

The Absolutely Normal tour was announced in concert with the upcoming release of Steely Dan’s Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and The Nightfly Live – a solo record by Fagan. Both will be released on CD and digital formats on September 24 with vinyl coming October 1. Pre-order for the albums are available now. Ticket purchases will also offer the purchaser a choice of either album on CD as a part of their purchase.

Many of the dates on the Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour involve multiple performances at venues, with some exceptions. The band is playing four performances at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown NJ, and three performances each at The Met Philadelphia (October 25, 27 and 29) and Orpheum Theater in Boston, where gigs on November 17, 19 and 20th close out the 2021 schedule. Dates are limited to the east coast of the United States, with the schedule carrying Fagan and Co. from Florida northward through South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Dates in 2022, which largely feature Steve Winwood as well as Steely Dan bring the band to other regions, including California, Texas, and Washington and Oregon.

Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour Dates