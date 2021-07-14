SeatGeek Signs on as Official Ticketing Partner of Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets

SeatGeek and BSE Global announced that the New York-based ticketing company will serve as official ticketing partner for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as...

SeatGeek and BSE Global announced that the New York-based ticketing company will serve as official ticketing partner for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty franchises. The deal will get underway with events beginning in October, and will include all Barclays Center events, inclusive of concerts and home games for the Nets and Liberty.

“Barclays Center is one of the premier venues in the world, so this is a monumental deal for us as we work together to modernize the experience of going to an event,” says SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “As fellow New Yorkers, we could not be more proud to bring our technology to hometown and visiting fans.”

The deal makes three NBA teams under the growing SeatGeek umbrella, while the Liberty are the first WNBA organization to have their events ticketed by the company. The Cleveland Cavaliers joined the New Orleans Pelicans in using SeatGeek as their primary ticketing provider in 2020, with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints also using the company in addition to Major League Soccer and English Premier League clients. The company has also grown into the Broadway market, having becoming the official ticketing partner for Jujamcyn Theatres’ earlier this year.

As part of the deal, SeatGeek’s name and branding will become part of the landscape across the BSE Global property. The Plaza at Barclays Center will be named SeatGeek Plaza, which they hope to become an “activation hub” featuring the partnership. In-game and other activations around the venue are also expected.

“BSE Global and SeatGeek have similar DNA when it comes to innovating and adapting to the ever-evolving preferences of the live event consumer market,” says BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “We see great potential in leveraging SeatGeek’s latests technological developments and collaborating with them on ways to enhance the fan experience at Barclay’s Center.

The full press release announcing the SeatGeek-BSE Global Barclays Center deal is included below: