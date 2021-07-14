SeatGeek Signs on as Official Ticketing Partner of Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets
SeatGeek and BSE Global announced that the New York-based ticketing company will serve as official ticketing partner for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty franchises. The deal will get underway with events beginning in October, and will include all Barclays Center events, inclusive of concerts and home games for the Nets and Liberty.
“Barclays Center is one of the premier venues in the world, so this is a monumental deal for us as we work together to modernize the experience of going to an event,” says SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “As fellow New Yorkers, we could not be more proud to bring our technology to hometown and visiting fans.”
The deal makes three NBA teams under the growing SeatGeek umbrella, while the Liberty are the first WNBA organization to have their events ticketed by the company. The Cleveland Cavaliers joined the New Orleans Pelicans in using SeatGeek as their primary ticketing provider in 2020, with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints also using the company in addition to Major League Soccer and English Premier League clients. The company has also grown into the Broadway market, having becoming the official ticketing partner for Jujamcyn Theatres’ earlier this year.
As part of the deal, SeatGeek’s name and branding will become part of the landscape across the BSE Global property. The Plaza at Barclays Center will be named SeatGeek Plaza, which they hope to become an “activation hub” featuring the partnership. In-game and other activations around the venue are also expected.
“BSE Global and SeatGeek have similar DNA when it comes to innovating and adapting to the ever-evolving preferences of the live event consumer market,” says BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “We see great potential in leveraging SeatGeek’s latests technological developments and collaborating with them on ways to enhance the fan experience at Barclay’s Center.
BROOKLYN (July 14, 2021) — BSE Global, the company that manages and operates Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, has named SeatGeek, the mobile-focused ticketing platform headquartered in New York, as its official ticketing partner beginning this October. SeatGeek will take over ticketing for all Barclays Center events, including concerts, and Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games. The landmark partnership will create a ticketing experience built for the future for all Barclays Center guests.
Barclays Center will use SeatGeek’s top-rated digital ticketing platform for all aspects of the purchasing experience, including the ability for fans to easily buy, transfer and scan their tickets through their mobile devices. Fans can also utilize SeatGeek’s platform to identify the best ticket value for a given event through its proprietary Deal Score technology, and access a dynamic arena map to see the view prior to purchasing their seats. Additionally, SeatGeek’s technology will make it easier than ever for Nets and Liberty season ticket members to seamlessly access, manage, and transfer their tickets across any device.
In addition to ticket purchasing and management, Barclays Center guests can leverage SeatGeek’s best-in-class mobile platform to enhance their experience, including SeatGeek’s Rally technology by which fans can interact with their mobile app in unique ways like listening to a playlist pre-concert, purchasing an upgraded experience, or planning their transportation route.
“BSE Global and SeatGeek have similar DNA when it comes to innovating and adapting to the ever-evolving preferences of the live event consumer market,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “We see great potential in leveraging SeatGeek’s latest technological developments and collaborating with them on ways to enhance the fan experience at Barclays Center.”
Since opening in 2012, Barclays Center has continually invested in technological enhancements and fan-friendly innovation both on and off the court, becoming a premier event destination globally. The arena is consistently ranked among the best in the world, including being named one of the top 20 venues of the decade by both Billboard and Venues Now after only seven years of operation.
“Barclays Center is one of the premier venues in the world, so this is a monumental deal for us as we work together to modernize the experience of going to an event,” said SeatGeek cofounder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “As fellow New Yorkers, we could not be more proud to bring our technology to hometown and visiting fans.”
As the arena’s official ticketing provider, SeatGeek will power BSE Global’s back-office technology through its enterprise software, SeatGeek Enterprise. These industry-leading data and analytics tools will help the venue manage hundreds of events per year and better understand demand for tickets in real-time.
Beyond all aspects of ticketing, SeatGeek will become a key marketing partner across BSE Global properties. The Plaza at Barclays Center, which is situated under the arena’s signature Oculus, will be named SeatGeek Plaza, and become an activation hub driven by the partnership. SeatGeek sees this alliance as a tremendous way to grow its brand in its home market, through the combination of marquee entitlements like SeatGeek Plaza, in-game inclusion, and unique activations with SeatGeek’s influencer network, Team SeatGeek.
The Nets will become SeatGeek’s third NBA partner and the Liberty will become the first WNBA partner, joining a strong SeatGeek partnership roster that includes the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, and Major League Soccer. In addition, SeatGeek is the majority ticketer across the English Premier League, including partners Liverpool F.C. and Manchester City F.C. More recently, SeatGeek made a splash in its home city of New York, becoming the official ticketing platform for Jujamcyn Theaters’ five Broadway venues earlier this year.
