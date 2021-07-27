Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: Daniel Weisbaum of Ticket Evolution

Daniel Weisbaum is a veteran of several years at Ticket Evolution and will bring his experience and knowledge to Ticket Summit as a participant...

Daniel Weisbaum is a veteran of several years at Ticket Evolution and will bring his experience and knowledge to Ticket Summit as a participant on the Marketplaces panel scheduled for Tuesday, August 17.

Since joining the company in 2014, Weisbaum has served at TE in a variety of internal and client-facing roles, joining the management team as the VP, Ticket Operations in 2019. He helped the company develop, and now oversees TE’s Ticket Operations Department, Technical support staff, and Integrations with major distribution partnerships.

Daniel was an NCAA soccer player, failed musician, and highly-sought after extra in his middle school’s 8th-grade rendition of Damn Yankees; needless to say, he’s a sports, music, and theater enthusiast and is passionate about continuing to innovate and improve the live-event ticketing industry and relationships between event-producers, ticket suppliers, brands, and event-goers. After the merger with DTI/1Ticket, Daniel will act as the VP of Ticket Operations of the combined entity.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s official pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.