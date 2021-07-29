Ticket Summit Speaker Bios: Worldwide Tickets President Scot Tobias

After more than three decades at the helm of a successful brokerage, Scot Tobias will be joining the Ticket Industry Legends Panel on Tuesday,...

After more than three decades at the helm of a successful brokerage, Scot Tobias will be joining the Ticket Industry Legends Panel on Tuesday, August 17. This panel features many of the key players in the exponential growth of secondary ticketing in the internet age.

President and CEO of Worldwide Tickets, Tobias is a longtime leader in the secondary ticketing industry. With 33 years of experience, Scot Tobias is now positioning his firm to compete in today’s marketplace by reinforcing strong relationships with primary ticket providers and leading ticket retailers.

With extensive expertise in deal making and pricing, along with a thirst for new technology, Worldwide Tickets maintains a strong position at the forefront of the industry.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

