Ticket Summit Speakers: Dave Wakeman of Wakeman Consulting Group

Dave Wakeman is a writer, teacher, speaker, and consultant. His work focuses on using strategy to build stronger, more successful and profitable businesses. His experience has taken him around the world helping global businesses uncover new opportunities, value, and profits.

Dave Wakeman’s work has taken him around the world and back. He has experience working with some of the world’s biggest brands like American Express, Google, Coca-Cola, Nike, the Boston Red Sox, Madison Square Garden, and over 150 other top organizations.

Dave’s work has been cited in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, US News & World Report, and The Washington Post. The BBC called him “The King of Tickets” for his expertise on marketing and selling live events to audiences around the world. Partners have called him “The Revenue Architect” for his work creating strategies that penetrate new markets, profitably.

Dave regularly contributes his ideas in interviews, talks, and columns. He writes monthly for the Association of Luxury Suite Directors and the Project Management Institute on topics around people, strategy, and business growth. He has also been a regular contributor to TicketNews.

His talks cover topics like change, market growth, branding, and more. Dave’s workshops like “Fan’s For Life” and “The Whiteboard Workshop” create instant results for his clients. His weekly newsletters are read around the world and have been translated into six languages

